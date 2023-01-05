Molly-Mae Admits She’ll ‘Miss’ Being Pregnant As Due Date Approaches

5 January 2023, 12:34

By Kathryn Knight

Molly-Mae Hague posted a vlog reflecting on her pregnancy as her due date of her baby girl nears.

On Wednesday Molly-Mae Hague, 23, shared an update on her pregnancy with her 1.72 million YouTube subscribers, admitting she’s going to miss being pregnant.

Acknowledging she’s lucky to have had a ‘smooth’ pregnancy, Molly-Mae said with her due date just days away that she feels her body was ‘made to grow a child’.

Inside Molly-Mae’s 'Dream Home' With Boyfriend Tommy Fury

She also spoke about how she’s going to miss being pregnant as she ‘never feels lonely’ with her baby bump, even when boyfriend Tommy Fury is away.

Molly-Mae Hague is pregnant with her first child
Molly-Mae Hague is pregnant with her first child. Picture: Getty

“When you’re pregnant... this is going to sound so cringey,” she told fans. “When you’re pregnant, you’re never lonely.

"Like, literally you never feel alone. Why am I getting choked up saying that? What the hell? You never feel...what the hell? You never feel lonely. You’re always with someone. And that is such a special feeling.”

The former Love Island star didn’t share her exact due date, but did spill she only has a couple of weeks left, meaning she’s due to give birth at the end of January.

“I’m at the very end of my third trimester,” she spilled. “I’ve done most of it. I literally only have a couple of weeks left until I’m giving birth.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are expecting a baby girl
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are expecting a baby girl. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

“I’m still not going to be specific about my due date, I don’t know why I hid it this whole time but I just wanted to keep this one thing to myself,” Molly-Mae added.

She also confessed she’s ‘not scared’ to give birth, but admitted she’s concerned that she’s not scared.

However, the mum-to-be explained her few operations over the years might be why she’s not fearful of the experience.

