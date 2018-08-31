Who Is Louis Tomlinson's Girlfriend Eleanor Calder And How Long Have They Been Dating?

31 August 2018, 17:38 | Updated: 19 October 2018, 14:14

Louis Tomlinson has been dating Eleanor Calder for a while now
Louis Tomlinson has been dating Eleanor Calder for a while now. Picture: Getty

The One Direction and X Factor star is back with girlfriend Eleanor Calder. Here's everything you need to know about Louis Tomlinson's relationship.

Louis Tomlinson has graduated from the boyband life of One Direction and nabbed himself a spot judging future hopefuls on The X Factor.

With such a busy work life, and his very important role as dad to son Freddie, Louis is also rather smitten with his girlfriend Eleanor Calder.

Although the pair are private about the relationship, they seem super happy together. Here's everything you need to know.

Louis is judging The X Factor
Louis Tomlinson has been boosting his profile even more on The X Factor. Picture: Getty

Who is Eleanor Calder?

Eleanor is a fashion blogger and model.

She's 26 years old and studies sociology at the University of Manchester, after moving there from her home in London.

It's thought that she has also worked for Hollister at one point, too.

READ MORE: Louis Tomlinson Moved To Tears After Contestant He Helped Through Problems Returns To X Factor Auditions

Eleanor Calder has been on and off with Louis Tomlinson since 2011
Eleanor Calder has been on and off with Louis Tomlinson since 2011. Picture: Instagram/Eleanor Calder

How and when did Eleanor and Louis meet?

Directioners have a few different theories about when the pair met each other, with some saying Harry Styles was a mutual friend that introduced them and others claiming it was a university friend of Eleanor's who knew 1D's management.

Their first public outing was in 2011 at Niall Horan's birthday party.

After their relationship was confirmed, fans referred to them as Eleounor.

READ MORE: Louis Tomlinson Reveals Simon Cowell Was His Rock After His Mother, Johannah Deakin, Died

Happy vday 😉#myboyfriendisfitterthanyours

A post shared by Eleanor Calder (@eleanorj92) on

Louis and Eleanor were together until 21 March 2015 when they announced they had split.

People Magazine reported at the time, saying "They tried really hard to make it work but it was just impossible – he's away for nine months a year and they just grew apart."

Louis then had a son - Freddie - with Brianna Jungwirth in January 2016.

In 2017, Louis and Eleanor reconciled and have been happily together ever since.

Hollywood Life reported that he thinks El might be 'the one'.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Georgia & Sam have called quits on their relationship

Georgia Steel Posts Statement, Admits She Spent The Night At Ex-Boyfriends But Nothing Happened Because She’s LOYAL

TV & Film

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Let You Love Me artwork
    Let You Love Me
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  2. 2
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  3. 3
    Woman Like Me artwork
    Woman Like Me
    Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj
    itunes
  4. 4
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  5. 5
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  6. 6
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello x Bastille
    itunes
  7. 7
    All I Am artwork
    All I Am
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  8. 8
    In My Mind artwork
    In My Mind
    Dynoro
    itunes
  9. 9
    Electricity artwork
    Electricity
    Silk City & Dua Lipa
    itunes
  10. 10
    Always Remember Us This Way artwork
    Always Remember Us This Way
    Lady Gaga
    itunes
  11. 11
    Moves (feat. Snoop Dogg)
    Olly Murs
    itunes
  12. 12
    Just Got Paid (feat. French Montana)
    Sigala, Meghan Trainor, Ella Eyre
    itunes
  13. 13
    I Want You to Freak
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  14. 14
    Polaroid
    Liam Payne, Lennon Stella, Jonas Blue
    itunes
  15. 15
    Funky Friday (feat. Fredo)
    Fredo, Dave
  16. 16
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B) artwork
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  17. 17
    I Love It artwork
    I Love It
    Kanye West x Lil Pump
    itunes
  18. 18
    Back and Forth artwork
    Back and Forth
    MK x Jonas Blue x Becky Hill
    itunes
  19. 19
    Without Me
    Halsey
    itunes
  20. 20
    Thursday
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  21. 21
    Eastside artwork
    Eastside
    Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid
    itunes
  22. 22
    Body
    Loud Luxury
    itunes
  23. 23
    No Stylist (feat. Drake)
    French Montana
    itunes
  24. 24
    breathin' artwork
    breathin'
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  25. 25
    Goodbye artwork
    Goodbye
    Jason Derulo x David Guetta
    itunes
  26. 26
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  27. 27
    Taki Taki (feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B)
    DJ Snake
    itunes
  28. 28
    Youngblood
    5 Seconds Of Summer
    itunes
  29. 29
    God Is A Woman artwork
    God Is A Woman
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  30. 30
    Solo (feat. Demi Lovato)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  31. 31
    Lost In Japan (Remix) artwork
    Lost In Japan (Remix)
    Shawn Mendes & Zedd
    itunes
  32. 32
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  33. 33
    Rise
    Jonas Blue feat. Jack And Jack
    itunes
  34. 34
    Better
    Khalid
    itunes
  35. 35
    I'll Never Love Again
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  36. 36
    Out of Our Heads
    Take That
    itunes
  37. 37
    Lucid Dreams
    Juice WRLD
    itunes
  38. 38
    Don't Leave Me Alone (feat. Anne-Marie) artwork
    Don't Leave Me Alone (feat. Anne-Marie)
    David Guetta
    itunes
  39. 39
    If You're Over Me
    Years & Years
    itunes
  40. 40
    Thunderclouds (feat. Sia, Diplo & Labrinth)
    LSD
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site