Louis Tomlinson On Love, Connection & Comfort: Inside The Lyrics Of 'Silver Tongues'
11 November 2022, 12:46
What is Louis Tomlinson's 'Silver Tongues' about? Here's the lyrical lowdown on the 'Faith In The Future' track...
Listen to this article
Louis Tomlinson has graced us with 16 brand-new songs with the release of his sophomore album, 'Faith In The Future’.
After a two-year wait between his solo debut ‘Walls’ and his highly-anticipated second record, fans have been basking in the new Tommo content.
Louis Tomlinson's New Album 'Faith In The Future' Has Sent Fans Into A Tailspin
‘Silver Tongues’ serves as the third single from ‘Faith In The Future’ and shows a whole new pop punk side of the singer-songwriter.
But what does the term ‘silver tongues’ mean, and what is the single about? Let’s delve into Tomlinson’s lyrics…
What is ‘Silver Tongues’ about?
Louis’ latest song explores the euphoria of being understood in a relationship, but first, let’s unpack the saying ’silver tongues’.
To be ‘silver-tongued’ means to speak in an eloquent or particularly persuasive manner. The One Direction star sings about his connection with a special someone in the track, expressing that “I don’t feel like going home”, he only wants to stay in this moment where he feels the utmost comfort.
He echoes this sentiment in the pre-chorus: “I know nobody understands / Me like you do.”
Despite giving the song its name, ‘silver tongues’ only crops up in the opening verse, Louis sings: “Air Maxes and silver tongues / Settle in for another heavy one."
Silver Tongues. Out Now. https://t.co/vIKEZc8t3D pic.twitter.com/xyDOoCxlPC— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) November 9, 2022
Louis Tomlinson's 'Silver Tongues' full lyrics:
Getting high on the ember wave
Going deep for the ones who do the same
Air max's and silver tongues
Settle in for another heavy one
You said love was a pretty lie
And I choked when your smoke got in my eye
Bad logic and empty cans
I know nobody understands
Me like you do
You know it's times like these we're so much happier
Nights like these, we'll remember those stupid jokes
Only we know
You know when I'm with you, I'm so much happier
Nights like these, we'll remember those songs we wrote
Only we know
You smile at me and say, "It's time to go"
But I don't feel like going home
You said grass was a dirty drug
You like to preach with vodka in your mug
I love all the things you know
But I'm king on a 50 metre road
We stand up tall and beat our chest
Shout some things that we'll regret
Sit down with a master plan
I know nobody understands
Me like you do
You know it's times like these we're so much happier
Nights like these, we'll remember those stupid jokes
Only we know
You know when I'm with you, I'm so much happier
Nights like these, we'll remember those songs we wrote
Only we know
You smile at me and say, "It's time to go"
But I don't feel like going home
You and me until the end
Waking up to start again
You and me until the end
Waking up to start again
There's nowhere else that I would rather be
Because it's times like these we're so much happier
Nights like these, we'll remember those stupid jokes
Only we know
You know when I'm with you, I'm so much happier
Nights like these, we'll remember those songs we wrote
Only we know
You smile at me and say, "It's time to go"
But I don't feel like going home
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital