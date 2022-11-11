Louis Tomlinson On Love, Connection & Comfort: Inside The Lyrics Of 'Silver Tongues'

What is Louis Tomlinson's 'Silver Tongues' about? Here's the lyrical lowdown on the 'Faith In The Future' track...

Louis Tomlinson has graced us with 16 brand-new songs with the release of his sophomore album, 'Faith In The Future’.

After a two-year wait between his solo debut ‘Walls’ and his highly-anticipated second record, fans have been basking in the new Tommo content.

‘Silver Tongues’ serves as the third single from ‘Faith In The Future’ and shows a whole new pop punk side of the singer-songwriter.

But what does the term ‘silver tongues’ mean, and what is the single about? Let’s delve into Tomlinson’s lyrics…

Silver Tongues dropped two days before 'Faith In The Future'. Picture: Louis Tomlinson/Artwork

What is ‘Silver Tongues’ about?

Louis’ latest song explores the euphoria of being understood in a relationship, but first, let’s unpack the saying ’silver tongues’.

To be ‘silver-tongued’ means to speak in an eloquent or particularly persuasive manner. The One Direction star sings about his connection with a special someone in the track, expressing that “I don’t feel like going home”, he only wants to stay in this moment where he feels the utmost comfort.

He echoes this sentiment in the pre-chorus: “I know nobody understands / Me like you do.”

Despite giving the song its name, ‘silver tongues’ only crops up in the opening verse, Louis sings: “Air Maxes and silver tongues / Settle in for another heavy one."

Louis Tomlinson has released three singles from his new album. Picture: Getty

Louis Tomlinson's 'Silver Tongues' full lyrics:

Getting high on the ember wave

Going deep for the ones who do the same

Air max's and silver tongues

Settle in for another heavy one

You said love was a pretty lie

And I choked when your smoke got in my eye

Bad logic and empty cans



I know nobody understands

Me like you do



You know it's times like these we're so much happier

Nights like these, we'll remember those stupid jokes

Only we know

You know when I'm with you, I'm so much happier

Nights like these, we'll remember those songs we wrote

Only we know

You smile at me and say, "It's time to go"

But I don't feel like going home



You said grass was a dirty drug

You like to preach with vodka in your mug

I love all the things you know

But I'm king on a 50 metre road

We stand up tall and beat our chest

Shout some things that we'll regret

Sit down with a master plan



I know nobody understands

Me like you do



You know it's times like these we're so much happier

Nights like these, we'll remember those stupid jokes

Only we know

You know when I'm with you, I'm so much happier

Nights like these, we'll remember those songs we wrote

Only we know

You smile at me and say, "It's time to go"

But I don't feel like going home



You and me until the end

Waking up to start again

You and me until the end

Waking up to start again

There's nowhere else that I would rather be



Because it's times like these we're so much happier

Nights like these, we'll remember those stupid jokes

Only we know

You know when I'm with you, I'm so much happier

Nights like these, we'll remember those songs we wrote

Only we know

You smile at me and say, "It's time to go"

But I don't feel like going home

