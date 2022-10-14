Louis Tomlinson Set To Embark On ‘Faith In The Future’ World Tour - Here’s All The Details

All the info you need on Louis Tomlinson's 2023 Faith In The Future tour. Picture: Getty/Louis Tomlinson/Instagram

Louis Tomlinson is heading on a world tour including a string of UK dates - here’s the lowdown.

Louis Tomlinson is set to take his new album ‘Faith In The Future’ on tour!

The former One Direction star has been working tirelessly ahead of his second album dropping, and it’s clear he’s set to give fans the show they deserve to go along with his new bops.

His second studio album ‘Faith In The Future’ is set to drop on November 11 and will feature 14 tracks; two of which he’s already dropped - ‘Bigger Than Me’ and ‘Out Of My System’.

So far, Louis has announced the whopping 39 dates he’s set to embark on across Europe and the UK.

Louis has not long wrapped his ‘Walls’ tour in support of his 2020 debut album of the same name, so fans are excited they won’t have to be waiting too long to see the star perform again.

Here’s all the info you need about Louis’ upcoming UK tour dates…

Louis Tomlinson is taking his 'Faith In The Future' album on tour. Picture: Alamy

Louis Tomlinson’s Faith In The Future UK tour dates and venues

Louis’ upcoming tour is set to kick off in Europe in August 2023, with the ‘Defenceless’ singer hitting the UK in November.

Here are Louis’ UK tour dates in 2023:

8 November, 2023 - 3Arena, Dublin

10 November, 2023 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

11 November, 2023 - AO Arena, Manchester

12 November, 2023 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

14 November, 2023 - The Brighton Centre, Brighton

15 November, 2023 - International Arena, Cardiff

17 November, 2023 - The O2, London

18 November, 2023 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Louis Tomlinson is heading on a world tour. Picture: Louis Tomlinson/Twitter

'Faith In The Future' by Louis Tomlinson drops on November 11. Picture: Louis Tomlinson/Instagram

Where to buy tickets to Louis Tomlinson’s Faith In The Future UK tour

For all info on tickets to Louis’ upcoming tour, you can head to his website.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday 19 October at 9am BST, according to his website.

Looking forward to playing the new stuff live. Thank you as always for your unbelievable support. I know none of this would be possible without you all!



For pre-sale details visit: https://t.co/S2V4BhLv0A — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 14, 2022

What is the setlist for Louis Tomlinson’s Faith In The Future tour?

As his tour has only just been announced, a setlist isn’t known just yet.

However, alongside his announcement, Louis said he’s ‘looking forward to playing the new stuff live’, hinting at all his new tracks from his forthcoming second album.

