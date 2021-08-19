Louis Tomlinson Returns To The Studio As Fans Gear Up For LT2

19 August 2021, 12:48

Louis Tomlinson has been working on new music in the studio
Louis Tomlinson has been working on new music in the studio. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Louis Tomlinson has been cooking up some new music in the studio and fans think his second album is imminent!

Louis Tomlinson is back in the studio and fans can’t wait to see what he’s been working on!

Louis’ fans have been hoping for a second album from the One Direction star for a while and it seems we’re getting closer to new music from the singer.

The ‘Defenceless’ star has been spending a lot of time in the studio recently, according to a number of snaps that have been shared on social media, and it’s safe to say fans are adamant that LT2 is on its way!

One Direction Fans Have New Theory That ‘Steal My Girl’ Is About Directioners

It’s been a year and a half since his debut album ‘Walls’ dropped, so we’re definitely ready for some new bops from the 1D hitmaker.

Louis Tomlinson has been working on new music
Louis Tomlinson has been working on new music. Picture: Alamy

Louis has been working with some songwriters and producers in the studio, which eagle-eyed fans noticed in various Instagram Stories.

It wasn’t long before the snaps were shared on Twitter, and the reactions are so wholesome!

“OH LORD OH LORD ITS HAPPENING,” shared one excited fan.

“THIS IS HAPPENING STAY CALM,” added another.

A third emotional fan wrote: “HELP IM CRYING OMG.”

“I'VE SAID THIS MILLION TIMES AND I'LL SAY IT AGAIN, I APOLOGISE IN ADVANCE FOR THE PERSON I'LL BECOME WHEN LOUIS RELEASES NEW MUSIC!!”, tweeted another.

This comes just a few months after he shared a black-and-white snap in the studio on Instagram, sparking LT2 rumours.

I think it’s safe to say all the signs are there that fans are undeniably excited for some new bops from Louis, and so are we!

