Louis Tomlinson's Lyrics To 'Bigger Than Me': Our First Look Into His New Album

1 September 2022, 17:40 | Updated: 1 September 2022, 17:46

Louis Tomlinson has dropped 'Bigger Than Me'
Louis Tomlinson has dropped 'Bigger Than Me'.
Fans pour over the lyrics to Louis Tomlinson's brand new song 'Bigger Than Me', as they get their first taste of the singer's upcoming album.

When Louis Tomlinson announced that he was releasing new music, we didn't realise he would treat us with a song so soon!

Earlier this week, the One Direction star revealed that his long-awaited sophomore album 'Faith In The Future' will be arriving on November 11.

One Direction Fans Freak Out After Louis Tomlinson Reacts To Zayn Malik's Instagram

The lead single from his new record 'Bigger Than Me' dropped on September 1 and kicked off a new era to follow his debut album 'Walls' which arrived in 2020.

Louis Tomlinson has released his first single from his second album
Louis Tomlinson has released his first single from his second album. Picture: Getty
'Bigger Than Me' dropped on September 1
'Bigger Than Me' dropped on September 1.

On August 31 the 30-year-old musician announced his new album to his 36 million followers on Twitter, he wrote: "I’m so excited to finally tell you that my new album Faith In The Future is out 11th November.

"After living with this album for a while I can’t wait for you all to hear it. Thank you for allowing me to make the music I want to make," Louis sweetly wrote to his fans.

What is Louis Tomlinson's 'Bigger Than Me' about?

The day after his exciting album announcement, Tommo proved that he had, even more, up his sleep and dropped the first single from the LT2 era, 'Bigger Than Me'.

He posted: "So excited for you all to hear this! Bigger Than Me - Out Now."

The track embraces change and explores feelings of self-doubt, fans have already speculated that 'Bigger Than Me' is about life as a solo artist following his days in One Direction.

Louis Tomlinson's 'Bigger Than Me' full lyrics


All of these voices, all of these choices
I don't hear them anymore
Hear them anymore

When somebody told me I would change
I used to hidе behind a smile
When somеbody told me I would change
I was afraid, I don't know why
'Cause so does the world outside, I realised

And it's bigger than me
It's bigger than me
I've woken up from my sleep
It's bigger than me
It's bigger than me

So, come on, call me "Liar"
Yeah, you're so quick to judge
'Cause, yeah, I might have changed
But everybody does

All of those voices, all of those choices
I don't hear them anymore
Hear them anymore[Intro]
When somebody told me I would change
I used to hide behind a smile
When somebody told me I would change
I was afraid, I don't know why
'Cause so does the world outside, I realised

I didn't read the signs
Walkin' different lines
I know I took a left
Tryna make it right

When somebody told me I would change
I used to hide behind a smile
When somebody told me I would change
I was afraid, I don't know why
'Cause so does the world outside, I realised

And it's bigger than me
It's bigger than me
I've woken up from my sleep
It's bigger than me
It's bigger than me

Do you ever ask why? It's not black and white
How d'you sleep at night when you're just like me?
Ooh-ooh, 'cause I feel alive
Now I realise that the world outside

It's bigger than me
It's bigger than me
I've woken up from my sleep
It's bigger than me
It's bigger than me

