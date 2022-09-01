Louis Tomlinson's Lyrics To 'Bigger Than Me': Our First Look Into His New Album

Louis Tomlinson has dropped 'Bigger Than Me'. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Fans pour over the lyrics to Louis Tomlinson's brand new song 'Bigger Than Me', as they get their first taste of the singer's upcoming album.

When Louis Tomlinson announced that he was releasing new music, we didn't realise he would treat us with a song so soon!

Earlier this week, the One Direction star revealed that his long-awaited sophomore album 'Faith In The Future' will be arriving on November 11.

The lead single from his new record 'Bigger Than Me' dropped on September 1 and kicked off a new era to follow his debut album 'Walls' which arrived in 2020.

Louis Tomlinson has released his first single from his second album. Picture: Getty

'Bigger Than Me' dropped on September 1. Picture: Genius

On August 31 the 30-year-old musician announced his new album to his 36 million followers on Twitter, he wrote: "I’m so excited to finally tell you that my new album Faith In The Future is out 11th November.

"After living with this album for a while I can’t wait for you all to hear it. Thank you for allowing me to make the music I want to make," Louis sweetly wrote to his fans.

What is Louis Tomlinson's 'Bigger Than Me' about?

The day after his exciting album announcement, Tommo proved that he had, even more, up his sleep and dropped the first single from the LT2 era, 'Bigger Than Me'.

He posted: "So excited for you all to hear this! Bigger Than Me - Out Now."

The track embraces change and explores feelings of self-doubt, fans have already speculated that 'Bigger Than Me' is about life as a solo artist following his days in One Direction.

So excited for you all to hear this!



Bigger Than Me - Out Now.https://t.co/GarRCQkTl7 pic.twitter.com/uJ23u5QZGJ — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) September 1, 2022

Louis Tomlinson's 'Bigger Than Me' full lyrics



All of these voices, all of these choices

I don't hear them anymore

Hear them anymore



When somebody told me I would change

I used to hidе behind a smile

When somеbody told me I would change

I was afraid, I don't know why

'Cause so does the world outside, I realised



And it's bigger than me

It's bigger than me

I've woken up from my sleep

It's bigger than me

It's bigger than me



So, come on, call me "Liar"

Yeah, you're so quick to judge

'Cause, yeah, I might have changed

But everybody does



All of those voices, all of those choices

I don't hear them anymore

Hear them anymore[Intro]

When somebody told me I would change

I used to hide behind a smile

When somebody told me I would change

I was afraid, I don't know why

'Cause so does the world outside, I realised



I didn't read the signs

Walkin' different lines

I know I took a left

Tryna make it right



When somebody told me I would change

I used to hide behind a smile

When somebody told me I would change

I was afraid, I don't know why

'Cause so does the world outside, I realised



And it's bigger than me

It's bigger than me

I've woken up from my sleep

It's bigger than me

It's bigger than me



Do you ever ask why? It's not black and white

How d'you sleep at night when you're just like me?

Ooh-ooh, 'cause I feel alive

Now I realise that the world outside



It's bigger than me

It's bigger than me

I've woken up from my sleep

It's bigger than me

It's bigger than me

