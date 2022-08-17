One Direction Fans Freak Out After Louis Tomlinson Reacts To Zayn Malik's Instagram

17 August 2022, 11:41

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Louis Tomlinson has reacted to Zayn Malik singing One Direction's 'Night Changes' and everybody is understandably freaking out!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's safe to say that One Direction fans failed to keep composure when Louis Tomlinson interacted with Zayn Malik's latest Instagram post.

Zayn surprised us all when he dropped an impromptu acapella video of him singing 'Night Changes', the song that marked his final single with the band back in 2014 – how time flies!

Niall Horan Reveals Which Harry Styles Song Is His Current Favourite

Directioners were understandably sent into a frenzy when they heard the dad-of-one give the track the 2022 treatment, embellishing the hit with a series of runs and riffs.

If that wasn't enough of a treat, it was then revealed that 1D bandmate Louis saw the video too, and he liked it!

Zayn Malik treated fans to a One Direction throwback
Zayn Malik treated fans to a One Direction throwback. Picture: Alamy
Louis Tomlinson saw Zayn's latest One Direction inspired post
Louis Tomlinson saw Zayn's latest One Direction inspired post. Picture: Getty

The 'Walls' singer couldn't help but react on the platform, the 30-second clip of Zayn's dulcet tones has already surpassed a whopping 24 million views since just one day of posting.

One of the 6.4 million likes just happened to be Louis and nobody has been able to calm down since!

Fans were delighted by the rare 'Zouis' interaction, sparking a slew of Twitter reactions as they shared their excitement.

One Directioner called the non-direct communication between the pop stars their "multiverse of madness", expressing that "this can't be real".

Another tweeted: "No bc i don’t think I'll survive louis liking zayn’s post again. [sic]"

"LOUIS LIKED ZAYNS NIGHT CHANGES COVER ON INSTAGRAM. I REPEAT WE HAVE A ZOUIS INTERACTION," a fan ecstatically posted.

It's safe to say that the internet won't be the same for a few days following the emergence of Zouis – what will happen next?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Brooklyn Beckham talks about being a chef

Brooklyn Beckham Said His Career As A Chef Paid For His Sports Car

Selena Gomez is working on a documentary

Selena Gomez Is Releasing A Rated R Documentary

Ekin-Su has explained how she got the pink mark on her shoulder on Love Island

Ekin-Su Addresses Fan Concerns Over Mysterious Shoulder Mark From Love Island Accident

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been pictured in public with their baby for the first time

Rihanna Pictured For First Time With Baby Boy Amid A$AP Rocky Charges

Florence Pugh has spoken about her Don't Worry Darling sex scenes

Florence Pugh Wants People To Focus Less On Her Sex Scenes With Harry Styles

Instagram has a new feature to let you hide diet-related content

New Instagram Feature Lets You Hide Weight Loss Adverts – Here’s How To Activate It

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star