17 August 2022, 11:41
Louis Tomlinson has reacted to Zayn Malik singing One Direction's 'Night Changes' and everybody is understandably freaking out!
It's safe to say that One Direction fans failed to keep composure when Louis Tomlinson interacted with Zayn Malik's latest Instagram post.
Zayn surprised us all when he dropped an impromptu acapella video of him singing 'Night Changes', the song that marked his final single with the band back in 2014 – how time flies!
Niall Horan Reveals Which Harry Styles Song Is His Current Favourite
Directioners were understandably sent into a frenzy when they heard the dad-of-one give the track the 2022 treatment, embellishing the hit with a series of runs and riffs.
If that wasn't enough of a treat, it was then revealed that 1D bandmate Louis saw the video too, and he liked it!
The 'Walls' singer couldn't help but react on the platform, the 30-second clip of Zayn's dulcet tones has already surpassed a whopping 24 million views since just one day of posting.
One of the 6.4 million likes just happened to be Louis and nobody has been able to calm down since!
Fans were delighted by the rare 'Zouis' interaction, sparking a slew of Twitter reactions as they shared their excitement.
One Directioner called the non-direct communication between the pop stars their "multiverse of madness", expressing that "this can't be real".
ZAYN POSTED LOUIS LIKED— sin ☁️ niall’s fav (@niallslvrr) August 16, 2022
NIGHT CHANGES IT
COVER pic.twitter.com/cZQr4Jxqbm
MY MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS IS LOUIS TOMLINSON LIKING VIDEOS OF ZAYN MALIK SINGING ONE DIRECTION SONGS BC THIS CANT BE REAL— may²⁸ (@stylinarts) August 16, 2022
no bc i don’t think i’ll survive louis liking zayn’s post again pic.twitter.com/uMnBWTjdni— michela²⁸ (@fourlokolou) August 16, 2022
LOUIS LIKED ZAYNS NIGHT CHANGES COVER ON INSTAGRAM— Is there a 1D reunion today? (@Are1DBackToday) August 16, 2022
I REPEAT WE HAVE A ZOUIS INTERACTION pic.twitter.com/Rq4U2kPVsC
Another tweeted: "No bc i don’t think I'll survive louis liking zayn’s post again. [sic]"
"LOUIS LIKED ZAYNS NIGHT CHANGES COVER ON INSTAGRAM. I REPEAT WE HAVE A ZOUIS INTERACTION," a fan ecstatically posted.
It's safe to say that the internet won't be the same for a few days following the emergence of Zouis – what will happen next?
