Niall Horan Reveals Which Harry Styles Song Is His Current Favourite

16 August 2022, 16:41

Niall Horan admitted his favourite song at the moment is Harry Styles' 'As It Was'
Niall Horan admitted his favourite song at the moment is Harry Styles' 'As It Was'. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Niall Horan clearly has great taste in music after picking a Harry Styles track as his absolute fave ATM!

Niall Horan has One Direction fans in their feelings once again after admitting his current favourite song is one by his former bandmate Harry Styles!

Of course, Niall and Harry have continued to support each other over the years after 1D went on a hiatus back in 2016, so it’s no surprise to hear one of them gushing about the other.

WATCH: Niall Horan & Lewis Capaldi Surprise Dublin With Spontaneous Busking Session

New Video Shows How One Direction Were Really Formed On The X Factor

The Irish star’s admission came during a recent rapid-fire Q&A with American Golf.

The 28-year-old was quizzed about what his favourite song at the moment is, and with no hesitation, he replied: “Ooh, good question, wow.

Niall Horan gushed over Harry Styles' new song
Niall Horan gushed over Harry Styles' new song. Picture: Alamy

“I’ll go with Harry’s song, ‘As It Was.’ Great song," declared the 'Slow Hands' hitmaker.

I think we can all agree, Niall!

It didn’t take long for fans to comment on Niall’s supportive admission, with one fan tweeting: “When one direction was built around you - the friendship is elite.”

Niall Horan said 'As It Was' by Harry Styles is his favourite song right now
Niall Horan said 'As It Was' by Harry Styles is his favourite song right now. Picture: Getty
One Direction fans were left emotional over Niall Horan's admission
One Direction fans were left emotional over Niall Horan's admission. Picture: Getty

“Narry will always and forever own my heart,” added another.

A third chimed in: “MY NARRY HEART OMG.”

Don’t mind us, we’ll just be over here teary-eyed for a little while longer!

