New Video Shows How One Direction Were Really Formed On The X Factor

By Capital FM

One Direction turned 12 years old at the weekend and to mark the occasion The X Factor released never-before-seen footage of how the lads became the biggest boyband in the world.

One Direction were put together on The X Factor in 2010 by Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh after auditioning as solo artists but not making it through to judges' houses with the rest of the soloists.

After initially being told it was the end of the road, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson were called back by producers and told they were being made into a group.

In previously unseen footage of how One Direction were really formed, ITV have finally showed the discussion the three celebrity judges had about the boys which led to a history-making boyband.

One Direction were formed in 2010. Picture: Getty

The moment One Direction were formed on The X Factor. Picture: ITV

One Direction in 2010. Picture: Alamy

In the clip, filmed in 2010 during the bootcamp stages, Simon, Nicole and Louis can be seen deciding who should advance to judges’ houses.

Starting the band with Niall, Simon held up a photo of the Irish pop star and said: “He should be in the group. I’m not saying we’re going to do it but I’d like to imagine it.”

Nicole agreed, replying: “Let’s do an imaginary boyband instead of just saying no.”

They then went through the rest of the hopefuls before picking up a photo of now-global phenomenon Harry who, at the time, was working in a local bakery.

Simon Cowell with Nicole Scherzinger decided who would be in One Direction. Picture: Getty

Louis Walsh also helped form 1D on The X Factor. Picture: Getty

“We liked him,” Louis said as they looked at the photo.

“Yes!” Nicole said as a photo of Louis was placed in the line-up. “They’re the cutest boyband ever! The little girls are gonna love them,” she correctly predicted.

“They’re just too talented to get rid of. They’ve got the right look and charisma on stage. I think they’ll be really great in a boyband together,” the Pussycat Doll songstress added.

“They’re like little stars and you can’t get rid of little stars so you put them all together,” she went on.

One Direction went on hiatus in 2015. Picture: Getty

Nicole seemed to have a large contribution on who made the group, looking for the next two members as she pointed out: “There was a couple of cute boys.”

As they looked at the picture of Liam, Simon said: “He was the standout audition. You don’t think he should be over there? [with the soloists].”

However, Nicole disagreed, telling Simon: “I don’t think so. I think he’d definitely shine, he could be their leader.”

Simon then declared he wanted their category, the groups, which he evidently landed at judges’ houses.

Obviously you don’t need us to tell you what 1D went on to become and 12 years on the boys, now individually, are some of the most successful singers in the industry.

