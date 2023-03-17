Liam Payne And Louis Tomlinson Just Had A Mini 1D Reunion

17 March 2023, 10:48

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson hung out in London
Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson hung out in London. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Liam Payne supported Louis Tomlinson at the premiere of his documentary.

Some of the One Direction lads had a mini reunion on Thursday as Liam Payne stepped out with girlfriend Kate Cassidy to support Louis Tomlinson ahead of his new documentary.

Liam has been dating Kate since October last year, following his split from fiancé Maya Henry.

Louis Tomlinson 'Proud' To Have The Most One Direction Writing Credits

Louis’ documentary, All of Those Voices, comes out in cinemas on 22 March and the star-studded premiere took place in London this week.

Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne had a mini 1D reunion
Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne had a mini 1D reunion. Picture: Getty

All of Those Voices is about Louis’ rise to fame, from his X Factor audition where he was grouped with Liam, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, to the band’s sensational journey to international stardom.

When the boys went on hiatus in 2016, they each embarked on their own solo careers, with Louis admitting in the documentary he found it hard to imagine himself on his own at first.

The documentary also touches on Louis’ relationship with his son Freddie, who he welcomed with Briana Jungwirth in 2016.

Louis also spoke about feeling as though he wasn’t in control in the early days of the band.

"All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere - Arriva
Liam Payne's girlfriend joined him at Louis Tomlinson's documentary premiere. Picture: Getty
Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have stayed good friends since One Direction
Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have stayed good friends since One Direction. Picture: Getty
One Direction went on hiatus 2016
One Direction went on hiatus 2016. Picture: Getty

He said: "It had always been in my mind that it'd be cool if we weren't just the standard boyband who just got given songs and sang them.

"Maybe we should be writing our own songs, I could feel stuff bubbling for us, I could see that we'd got people's attention.

"I realised that we might be able to make a few of our own decisions and that was the first moment in my One Direction career that I felt ownership of what we were doing."

