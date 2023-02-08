Louis Tomlinson Is Releasing A Documentary And We Are Not Okay

Louis Tomlinson is releasing a documentary. Picture: Alamy

Louis Tomlinson will be releasing a film in cinemas later this year called All Of Those Voices, here's everything we know so far...

Louis Tomlinson gave us all a beautiful bolt from the blue when he announced that he's soon releasing his very own film!

On February 8, the One Direction star let the world know about a secret project he'd been working on for quite some time with a series of tweets.

The 31-year-old musician shared a poster of the upcoming documentary film, All Of Those Voices, which shows Louis singing out to a large crowd of fans.

He wrote in the post: "This has been something I’ve been working on for years, I’m really excited to finally put it out into the world: allofthosevoices.com."

Louis Tomlinson has been working on a film. Picture: Getty

He continued to dish on the film project in another tweet: "I’ve said it a million times but I’m lucky enough to have the greatest fans an artist could wish for, and as you always go above and beyond for me."

"I wanted to share my story with you in my own words," he capped off the sentimental post.

The documentary will follow Louis' life on the road as he set out on his world tour in 2022, and documents the process of the musician recording his sophomore album 'Faith in the Future', which came out in November last year.

This has been something I’ve been working on for years, I’m really excited to finally put it out into the world: https://t.co/9xGzYaDWTR pic.twitter.com/ZUs8bNo27p — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 8, 2023

All Of Those Voices will be released to cinemas worldwide on March 22, 2023 – so not long to wait at all! Louis revealed online that tickets for the film can be purchased from February 22.

The flick is described as a "refreshingly raw and real look at Louis Tomlinson's musical journey" and is directed by Charlie Lightening, who has filmed countless music videos for the star over the years.

