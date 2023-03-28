Selena Gomez And Zayn Malik ‘Had A Thing’ Years Before Dating Rumours

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were romantically linked years ago. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

This isn’t the first time Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik have been romantically linked.

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik have been plagued with dating rumours in recent weeks which were only fuelled after the pair reportedly walked into a restaurant “hand in hand making out” during a date night in New York City over the weekend.

However, the new dating speculation isn’t the first time the pair have been romantically linked, according to PageSix.

The publication reported that the former One Direction singer and the Rare Beauty founder were actually a thing years ago when Selena’s BFF Taylor Swift briefly dated Zayn’s former bandmate, Harry Styles.

Harry and Taylor enjoyed a whirlwind romance back at the end of 2012 and reportedly called it quits the following month.

Selena Gomez is rumoured to be dating Zayn Malik. Picture: Alamy

Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez apparently 'had a thing' in 2012. Picture: Alamy

And apparently, this was the same time frame that Selena and Zayn ‘hooked up’.

A source told the outlet: “They had a thing years ago, when Taylor and Harry were dating.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all that they’re potentially together [today].”

Selena split from her long-term ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in 2012 amid rumours he had cheated on her, but they continued their on-off romance for a few more years in 2015 before splitting for good in 2018.

Selena Gomez and One Direction at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles briefly dated in 2012. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Zayn was rumoured to have begun dating Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards at some point that same year, with the pair getting engaged in 2013, before calling it quits in 2015.

He later began dating Gigi Hadid, who he went on to welcome a daughter with - baby Khai - but after six years of being on and off, they ended their relationship for good in October 2021.

Selena is the first partner Zayn has been linked to following his split from Gigi.

