There's Been An Update On Those Zayn Malik & Selena Gomez Dating Rumours

Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez have been the centre of dating rumours. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez are reportedly in the early stages of dating.

Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez sent the internet into meltdown over the weekend amid reports they had been spotted “holding hands and making out” whilst on a date night in New York City.

The romance rumours between the former One Direction star and the Rare Beauty mogul have been hotting up for weeks after the pair followed each other on Instagram, and now fans are super invested in their relationship.

It seems the A-listers are said to be in the early stages of dating and the father-of-one is reportedly keen to see “where things go” with the former Disney star.

An insider told Us Weekly of their romance: “Zayn has known Selena for years and he’s definitely into her,” adding, “He’s always admired her and thinks she’s an incredible person, inside and out.”

Zayn Malik is allegedly keen to see where things go with Selena Gomez. Picture: Getty

The source went on to say that they aren’t “super serious” right now and that “she’s free to see other people.”

“However,” added the insider, “Zayn would love to continue to see Selena and see where things go.”

Selena is the first romantic partner Zayn has been linked to since his split from his long-term girlfriend Gigi Hadid in October 2021 - a year after they welcomed their baby girl Khai, who they continue to co-parent.

The insider added that Zayn has “been focused on himself these past few years and feels like he’s ready to date again.”

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik's romance is said to not be 'super serious' right now. Picture: Alamy

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid split in October 2021. Picture: Alamy

“He’s feeling optimistic about the possibility of things growing between him and Selena but isn’t putting any pressure on the situation,” they added, “He’d rather just let things progress organically and believes she feels the same.”

This comes after the My Mind & Me star was most recently linked to The Chainsmokers hitmaker Drew Taggart, which Sel seemingly shut down after sharing a TikTok about being single.

Zayn and Selena are yet to address the dating rumours themselves.

