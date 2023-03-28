There's Been An Update On Those Zayn Malik & Selena Gomez Dating Rumours

28 March 2023, 10:42

Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez have been the centre of dating rumours
Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez have been the centre of dating rumours. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez are reportedly in the early stages of dating.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez sent the internet into meltdown over the weekend amid reports they had been spotted “holding hands and making out” whilst on a date night in New York City.

The romance rumours between the former One Direction star and the Rare Beauty mogul have been hotting up for weeks after the pair followed each other on Instagram, and now fans are super invested in their relationship.

How Gigi Hadid Reacted To The Zayn Malik And Selena Gomez Dating Rumours

Zayn Malik’s Sister Subtly Fuels Selena Gomez Dating Rumours

It seems the A-listers are said to be in the early stages of dating and the father-of-one is reportedly keen to see “where things go” with the former Disney star.

An insider told Us Weekly of their romance: “Zayn has known Selena for years and he’s definitely into her,” adding, “He’s always admired her and thinks she’s an incredible person, inside and out.”

Zayn Malik is allegedly keen to see where things go with Selena Gomez
Zayn Malik is allegedly keen to see where things go with Selena Gomez. Picture: Getty

The source went on to say that they aren’t “super serious” right now and that “she’s free to see other people.”

“However,” added the insider, “Zayn would love to continue to see Selena and see where things go.”

Selena is the first romantic partner Zayn has been linked to since his split from his long-term girlfriend Gigi Hadid in October 2021 - a year after they welcomed their baby girl Khai, who they continue to co-parent.

The insider added that Zayn has “been focused on himself these past few years and feels like he’s ready to date again.”

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik's romance is said to not be 'super serious' right now
Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik's romance is said to not be 'super serious' right now. Picture: Alamy
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid split in October 2021
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid split in October 2021. Picture: Alamy

“He’s feeling optimistic about the possibility of things growing between him and Selena but isn’t putting any pressure on the situation,” they added, “He’d rather just let things progress organically and believes she feels the same.”

This comes after the My Mind & Me star was most recently linked to The Chainsmokers hitmaker Drew Taggart, which Sel seemingly shut down after sharing a TikTok about being single.

Zayn and Selena are yet to address the dating rumours themselves.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All of Selena's Rare Beauty wins

A Rare Beauty Rundown: Selena Gomez's Best Products From Lip Oil To Liquid Blush

Inside Selena Gomez's dating history

Selena Gomez’s Ex-Boyfriends & Complete Dating History From Justin Bieber To Zayn Malik

When is 'Speak Now' dropping?

When Is 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' Coming Out?

Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were romantically linked years ago

Selena Gomez And Zayn Malik ‘Had A Thing’ Years Before Dating Rumours

A Wizards of Waverly Place writer has set the record straight

Wizards Of Waverly Place Producer Reveals Selena Gomez's Character Was Written As Bisexual

Here's why Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid split

Why Did Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Split & How Long Were They Together?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star