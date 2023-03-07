Gigi Hadid Candidly Shares How She And Ex Zayn Malik Co-Parent Daughter Khai

7 March 2023, 15:49

Gigi Hadid gets candid about co-parenting with Zayn Malik
Gigi Hadid gets candid about co-parenting with Zayn Malik. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Gigi Hadid gave a rare insight into how she and her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik co-parent their two-year-old daughter Khai.

Gigi Hadid has opened up about how she and Zayn Malik co-parent their two-year-old daughter Khai.

The supermodel, 27, has largely kept her relationship with Zayn, 30, out of the limelight since their split in October 2021, but recently got candid about how they organise co-parenting their little girl.

Speaking in an interview with The Sunday Times, Gigi said that she was ‘so glad’ to be a young mum, adding that “having Khai at the time that I did was a blessing”.

"She has already given me so much," said the older sister of Bella Hadid, "I always wanted to be a mum, but I was never obsessive about it or [thought that] I was put on this Earth to be a mum."

Gigi Hadid has opened up about co-parenting with Zayn Malik
Gigi Hadid has opened up about co-parenting with Zayn Malik. Picture: Getty
Gigi Hadid said that having Khai when she did was 'a blessing'
Gigi Hadid said that having Khai when she did was 'a blessing'. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Going on to detail what it’s like to co-parent with the former One Direction star, Gigi explained the importance of a healthy relationship, sharing her philosophy of “keeping the importance of the child's happiness at the forefront.”

"You have a long life alongside this person," Gigi continued, "That she can be with both parents makes me very happy."

In terms of juggling her modelling career with motherhood, she noted that she tries to schedule her jobs and other business-related trips “when Khai is with her dad.”

Gigi Hadid welcomed baby Khai with Zayn in 2020
Gigi Hadid welcomed baby Khai with Zayn in 2020. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik split in October 2021
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik split in October 2021. Picture: Alamy

Elsewhere in the interview, Gigi adorably added that Khai - whom she welcomed in 2020 - has sweet British traits she inherited from Zayn.

"She's clearly a child who was grown in my stomach eating a lot of British food—breakfast, beans, curries. And she still eats like that," explained Gigi, before adding: "She even says some words with a little [English] accent, which I love."

Gigi and Zayn dated on and off for six years until 2020, when they welcomed their baby girl, but called time on their relationship a year after their daughter was born.

