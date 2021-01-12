Inside Gigi & Bella Hadid's Incredible Sister Friendship As Models, To Auntie & Mother

Gigi and Bella Hadid are two of the most famous supermodels in the world, but are simply sisters and best friends to each other

Gigi Hadid, 25, had us shook posting a photo of her latest haircut, having some cute 'bangs' cut in which make her look identical to her younger sister, Bella, 24.

This got us thinking about their incredibly special relationship as sisters, colleagues and now, mother and auntie to a brand new baby girl born in September.

(Thanks, Zayn!)

So, let's take a quick peek at their incredible bond, from bossing the modelling world to looking out for one another as family members.

Gigi looks exactly like Bella with fringe

Gigi and Bella step out in New York with baby girl

Bella is with Gigi every step of her pregnancy

She may be the younger sibling, but Bella is an incredibly protective sibling, especially when Gigi was expecting during the pandemic and accompanies her around New York when she pushes her little one in the pram.

The super tight knit family always put each other first and baby Zigi is just one more reason they'll be closer than ever.

They have the same A-lister friendship group

As two of the most famous faces on the planet, fans know Gigi and Bella's every move and know the famous circles they move in.

They count the likes of Kendall Jenner, Justin and Hayley Bieber, Frank Ocean and top fashion designers as their closest friends and trusted inner circle.

From flying on jets to fashions weeks around the world to tropical getaways and the most exclusive venues, Gigi and Bella have always remain grounded whilst counting A-listers as their mates (and boyfriends!)

