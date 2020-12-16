Did Taylor Swift Reveal Gigi Hadid’s Baby Name On ‘Evermore’ Album?

16 December 2020, 10:43 | Updated: 16 December 2020, 11:14

Taylor Swift fans think Gigi Hadid's baby's name has been revealed on 'Evermore'.
Taylor Swift fans think Gigi Hadid's baby's name has been revealed on 'Evermore'. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Taylor Swift fans think she may have revealed Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's baby name of her album 'Evermore'. Let's take a look at the theory...

Taylor Swift fans are convinced she's revealed Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby name on her new surprise album 'Evermore'.

Gigi gave birth to her first child with her One Direction star boyfriend Zayn in September and since then has shared a string of adorable photos with fans, taken on the Hadid family farm. She's also given us a glimpse of her daughter's nursery and documented her first big outing. However, she has not revealed her name!

The Moment Zayn & Gigi Hadid Found Out They Were Having A Girl Revealed By Mum Yolanda

Gigi Hadid's baby name may have been revealed on Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' album.
Gigi Hadid's baby name may have been revealed on Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' album. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

This hasn’t stopped people coming up with lots of theories, though, and fans are now convinced Taylor - who has a close friendship with Gigi - revealed the name on her new record.

But did Taylor Swift reveal Gigi Hadid's baby name on her 'Evermore' album? Let's take a look at the evidence...

Did Taylor Swift reveal Gigi Hadid’s baby name on her ‘Evermore’ album?

It all started when Gigi recently posted some unseen photographs of her baby bump on Instagram which she captioned ‘August’.

August is the eighth track on Taylor’s last album, ‘Folklore’, and the eighth track on ‘Evermore’ is 'Dorothea'!

One fan took to Twitter, writing: “GUYS Gigi’s baby’s name is Dorothea! As you all know Taylor announced the name of Blake Lively’s baby Betty through Folklore!

“Gigi posted a picture with caption ‘August, waiting for our girl.’ James was waiting for August behind the mall. August is track 8, Dorothea is also the 8th track!”

Another wrote:" Y'all hear me out. We just cracked something I guess.

"'August' is track 8 on Folkore and Gigi has posted a picture on Instagram captioned 'August, waiting for our girl' and the track 8 of Evermore is 'Dorothea'.

"SO WHAT IF GIGI'S BABY'S NAME IS DOROTHEA?"

This is a case for the FBI.

