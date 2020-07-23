Taylor Swift Dropping Surprise Album 'Folklore' At Midnight Tonight!

23 July 2020, 13:24

Taylor Swift dropping 'Folklore' her surprise eighth album at midnight
Taylor Swift dropping 'Folklore' her surprise eighth album at midnight. Picture: Taylor Swift/ Folklore/ Twitter

Taylor Swift is dropping her surprise eighth album, 'Folklore' is dropping tonight at midnight, and fans can't believe it!

Taylor Swift just announced her surprise eighth album, Folklore, written in isolation, drops tonight at midnight and the whole world is absolutely shook.

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

The songwriter has been keeping extremely busy during lockdown, revealing she wrote the record in isolation in a lengthy passage which reads:

"Most of the things I planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned that DID happen."

"And that thing is my eighth studio album, Folklore, surprise! Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears and musings into."

"I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine."

"Before this year I probably would have overthought when to release this music at the 'perfect' time, but the times we're living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed."

Taylor Swift announces the release of her surprise eighth album at midnight
Taylor Swift announces the release of her surprise eighth album at midnight. Picture: Taylor Swift/ Twitter

Posting a gloomy, woodland shot of herself as a mosaic to her page, Taylor didn't caption any of the shots, before announcing the new body of work she made with some of her idols including Bon Iver and Jack Antonoff who she has worked with frequently in the past.

The record has come completely out of the blue and she's keeping fans seriously fed as she released 'Lover' in 2019 and was due to be touring it this summer.

Taylor, who has 137 million followers infamously keeps her Instagram comments disabled, but we know if they were on fans would be seriously freaking out right now, which they are on Twitter!

So, what do we think we're going to be getting from the album? The title hints at some kind of return to her country roots, and the photos signal to a gloomier vibe than the upbeat and candy floss themes of 'Lover'.

The great thing is, we won't have to speculate for very long, as the album arrives at midnight!

