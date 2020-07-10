Exclusive

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

The 'Smile' singer found out that she is related to her on-off frenemy, Taylor Swift.

Katy Perry has seemingly ended her ongoing feud with 'Shake It Off' sensation, Taylor Swift... Which is a relief, because it turns out that the two may be related.

Whilst speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp about her brand new bop, 'Smile', Sian Welby informed Katy that she was in fact Taylor's cousin.

Katy Perry recently had an ongoing feud with Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

"I read somewhere that your baby might have a very famous aunt," said Sian. "Apparently, you and Taylor Swift are ninth cousins."

"Well, we fight like cousins," joked Katy Perry, as she admitted she didn't know anything about it, but did consider getting a DNA test with the 'Bad Blood' pop star.

Recently, Katy has been very open to even collaborating with Taylor Swift. During an interview with Extra, Katy Perry was asked whether or not the rumours that she was working with her were true.

"Well, you're just gonna have to tune in to Idol next week if all rumors are true or false," coyly said Katy as she promoted the currnet series of American Idol.

Her feud with Taylor Swift reportedly began in 2014 following beef over dancers, after Taylor hired several dancers for her 'Red Tour', who all had danced for Katy Perry. A few months later, it was said that those dancers then returned to Katy to join her on her 'Prism Tour', thus leaving Taylor's tour.

In 2018, Katy Perry made amends and sent an actual olive branch to the Cats star, seemingly ending the feud.

