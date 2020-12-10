Taylor Swift Is Dropping Her 9th Studio Album 'Evermore' Tonight

Taylor Swift is dropping her ninth studio album. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift is dropping a brand new album in a matter of hours, her ninth studio album called Evermore, in yet another surprise move from the singer in 2020.

Less than five months after Taylor Swift surprised us with ‘Folklore’, she’s giving us yet another new album, 'Evermore' – and this time there’s set to be some collaborations.

Why Everyone’s Discussing If Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Are Engaged Again

The new album will be released at midnight tonight EST (5am in the UK) and the first music video off of 'Evermore' will also drop at the same time, for a new song called 'Willow' which we already know is going to be huge!

Taylor’s ninth studio album is the follow-up to ‘Folklore’ as the star said she just couldn’t stop writing songs for the surprise EP which she released back in July.

Taylor Swift has kept busy in 2020. Picture: Getty

She announced on Twitter: “To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.”

Taylor said she’s always treated albums as “eras” but found making ‘Folklore’ kept her coming back as she loved the “escapism” in the imaginary tales.

Tonight the story continues, as the music video for “willow” drops at midnight eastern. pic.twitter.com/T3o0nsANpY — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

The 30-year-old continued: “I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them. And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon.”

There could also be some collaborations to come on the next one, as she teased: “We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around…”

The move has truly stunned fans who are loving all these recent surprises from Taylor.

Just one week prior she casually released a snippet of her re-record of 'Love Story' after giving pal Ryan Reynolds permission to use it on an advert he produced.

She also recorded a live session of the 'Folklore' album with Disney Plus, chatting through the inspiration and meaning behind each and every song.

What more is Taylor going to surprise us with!?

Download Our App For All The Latest Music News