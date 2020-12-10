What Time Is Taylor Swift’s Album Coming Out And When Is Midnight Eastern Time?

Taylor Swift's album is coming out at Midnight Eastern time. Picture: PA / Taylor Swift/Twitter

Taylor Swift is releasing new album ‘Evermore’ at midnight eastern time, but what does that mean for those of us outside of that time zone?

Taylor Swift’s ninth studio album, ‘Evermore’, is being released at midnight eastern time, which is the time zone for the east coast of the USA.

If you’re wondering what time that means ‘Evermore’ will be released in your timezone, we’ve broken it down to make things easier.

Here's what time Taylor Swift's new album will be released in your timezone...

Taylor Swift is releasing new album 'Evermore'. Picture: Getty

What time is Taylor Swift’s album coming out?

Taylor’s new album ‘Evermore’ is coming out at Eastern time, which includes states such as Connecticut, Delaware, part of Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.

For those of us in the UK, that’s five hours behind so Taylor’s album will be released over here at 5am.

And for the rest of Europe it will be between 6am and 8am.

Either way, we’ll all be waking up to a brand new album from Taylor as well as a new music video for her song ‘Willow’.

