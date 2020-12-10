Why Everyone’s Discussing If Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Are Engaged Again

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been together for four years. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn are not engaged (that we know of) but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill going into overdrive yet again.

Taylor Swift has kind of opened up about her boyfriend Joe Alwyn a little more this year, after he contributed to a couple of songs on her quarantine album ‘Folklore’, but despite keeping their relationship low-key those pesky engagement rumours surface every time.

Taylor Swift Is Dropping Her 9th Studio Album 'Evermore' Tonight

The ‘Cardigan’ singer and her actor boyfriend Joe have been dating for four years and a few of Tay’s songs on ‘Folklore’ – such as ‘Invisible String’ and ‘Peace’ – gave snippets of insight into their relationship, something Taylor has been spilling a little more of in recent interviews.

Taylor Swift quashed rumours she and Joe Alwyn are engaged. Picture: Getty

And in her interview with Entertainment Weekly about her latest album she debunked speculation she’s engaged to Joe by referring to him as her “boyfriend.”

Recalling how she only told her partner and her family about her secret quarantine album, Taylor said: “The only people who knew were the people that I was making it with, my boyfriend, my family, and then my management team. So that's the smallest number of people I've ever had know about something.”

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep their relationship out of the spotlight. Picture: Getty

However that didn’t stop fans from speculating they’re engaged all over again when her new version of ‘Love Story’ dropped at the start of December.

Swifties reckon Taylor changed the chorus from: “It’s a love story, baby, just say ‘yes’" to: “It’s a love story, baby just said ‘yes’”.

Wedding bells had also been added in the background.

so there's a theory that taylor and joe are engaged because of that lyric change "baby just say yes" to "baby just SAID yes" and if that's true, give me at least a day to pull myself together — karabasa (@beybilish) December 4, 2020

Given that the re-recorded version was first used for a Match.com ad produced by Taylor’s friend Ryan Reynolds, the little changes could have been made just for that purpose.

Regardless, we are loving the fact Taylor’s at her happiest thanks to her extremely private relationship with Joe.

Download Our App For All The Latest Music News