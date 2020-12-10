Why Everyone’s Discussing If Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Are Engaged Again

10 December 2020, 11:59 | Updated: 10 December 2020, 13:52

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been together for four years
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been together for four years. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn are not engaged (that we know of) but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill going into overdrive yet again.

Taylor Swift has kind of opened up about her boyfriend Joe Alwyn a little more this year, after he contributed to a couple of songs on her quarantine album ‘Folklore’, but despite keeping their relationship low-key those pesky engagement rumours surface every time.

Taylor Swift Is Dropping Her 9th Studio Album 'Evermore' Tonight

The ‘Cardigan’ singer and her actor boyfriend Joe have been dating for four years and a few of Tay’s songs on ‘Folklore’ – such as ‘Invisible String’ and ‘Peace’ – gave snippets of insight into their relationship, something Taylor has been spilling a little more of in recent interviews.

Taylor Swift quashed rumours she and Joe Alwyn are engaged
Taylor Swift quashed rumours she and Joe Alwyn are engaged. Picture: Getty

And in her interview with Entertainment Weekly about her latest album she debunked speculation she’s engaged to Joe by referring to him as her “boyfriend.”

Recalling how she only told her partner and her family about her secret quarantine album, Taylor said: “The only people who knew were the people that I was making it with, my boyfriend, my family, and then my management team. So that's the smallest number of people I've ever had know about something.”

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep their relationship out of the spotlight
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep their relationship out of the spotlight. Picture: Getty

However that didn’t stop fans from speculating they’re engaged all over again when her new version of ‘Love Story’ dropped at the start of December.

Swifties reckon Taylor changed the chorus from: “It’s a love story, baby, just say ‘yes’" to: “It’s a love story, baby just said ‘yes’”.

Wedding bells had also been added in the background.

Given that the re-recorded version was first used for a Match.com ad produced by Taylor’s friend Ryan Reynolds, the little changes could have been made just for that purpose.

Regardless, we are loving the fact Taylor’s at her happiest thanks to her extremely private relationship with Joe.

Download Our App For All The Latest Music News

More News

See more More News

Ariana Grande could be dropping a 'Sweetener World Tour' film

Ariana Grande Excuse Me, I Love You Tour Movie: From Release Date To Trailers – Everything We Know About The Film
Liam Payne watched Harry Styles perform at the Jingle Bell Ball

Throwback To When Liam Payne Watched Harry Styles Perform One Direction At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Harry Styles

Ariana Grande's 'Sweetener' tour movie is coming to Netflix

WATCH: Trailer For Ariana Grande's 'Sweetener' Tour Movie Coming To Netflix

Streaming services in bidding war for Ariana Grande's Sweetener tour doc

Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour Doc 'Multi-Million Dollar Bidding War' Won By Netflix

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift fans think Joe Alwyn wrote two songs on 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Is 'William Bowery': Will He Be Credited On 'Evermore' After 'Folklore' Debut?
Taylor Swift's album is coming out at Midnight Eastern time

What Time Is Taylor Swift’s Album Coming Out And When Is Midnight Eastern Time?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about meeting Jason Derulo at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Adorable Jason Derulo Story From Backstage At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Liam Payne impersonated Harry Styles

WATCH: Liam Payne Impersonates Harry Styles

Exclusive
Liam Payne spoke about performing with One Direction at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Liam Payne Reflects On Performing With One Direction At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Exclusive
Jason Derulo spoke about The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Jason Derulo Raves About How "Crazy" #BestOfCapitalJBB Line-Up Is

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes announced The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Teases Something "Very Special" Ahead Of The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Dua Lipa helped throw a birthday party for Miley Cyrus

WATCH: Dua Lipa Throws A Birthday Party For Miley Cyrus