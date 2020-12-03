Taylor Swift Love Story: Sneak Peek Of Re-Recording Revealed

Taylor Swift subtly shared her re-recording of ‘Love Story’, using pal Ryan Reynolds’ advert to make its debut.

Taylor Swift is currently in the midst of re-recording all her old masters and her hit song ‘Love Story’ is among the first to be completed, with her close friend Ryan Reynolds helping put it out into the world.

Ryan used Taylor’s re-recording of her 2008 song on dating side Match.com’s new advert, which was put together by the actor’s production company Maximum Effort.

Sharing the snippet, Taylor wrote: “Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!! [sic]”

Taylor Swift is in the midst of re-recording all her old albums. Picture: Getty

Ryan Reynolds asked Taylor Swift permission to use her new version of 'Love Story' on an ad. Picture: Getty

Taylor’s bestie Gigi was among the fans to praise the re-record, replying: “Love” on Twitter.

“I love you but stop making me cry,” another Swiftie responded.

“So do the re-recordings come with a jug of wine and a Costco-sized tissue box or am I just supposed to cope on my own,” commented one emotional fan.

“It’s official. These re-recordings are going to break me,” wrote another – and we couldn’t agree more!

Another commented: “Taylor, my heart cannot cope with all these surprises!! Give a girl some warning so she can prepare herself.”

Taylor is re-recording her self-titled debut album, 2008’s ‘Fearless’, 2010’s ‘Speak Now’, 20212’s ‘Red’, and 2014’s ’1989’ after her Big machine Label Group catalogue was purchased by Scooter Braun and sold to a private equity company.

She’s re-recording the five albums so she can fully own all of her music, meaning she’ll then be able to permit the songs to forever live on in the likes of movies, TV shows and commercials.

