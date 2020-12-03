Taylor Swift Love Story: Sneak Peek Of Re-Recording Revealed

3 December 2020, 12:14 | Updated: 3 December 2020, 12:16

Taylor Swift subtly shared her re-recording of ‘Love Story’, using pal Ryan Reynolds’ advert to make its debut.

Taylor Swift is currently in the midst of re-recording all her old masters and her hit song ‘Love Story’ is among the first to be completed, with her close friend Ryan Reynolds helping put it out into the world.

Ryan used Taylor’s re-recording of her 2008 song on dating side Match.com’s new advert, which was put together by the actor’s production company Maximum Effort.

All The Times Taylor Swift Wrote Songs And Lyrics About Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Sharing the snippet, Taylor wrote: “Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!! [sic]”

Taylor Swift is in the midst of re-recording all her old albums
Taylor Swift is in the midst of re-recording all her old albums. Picture: Getty
Ryan Reynolds asked Taylor Swift permission to use her new version of 'Love Story' on an ad
Ryan Reynolds asked Taylor Swift permission to use her new version of 'Love Story' on an ad. Picture: Getty

Taylor’s bestie Gigi was among the fans to praise the re-record, replying: “Love” on Twitter.

“I love you but stop making me cry,” another Swiftie responded.

“So do the re-recordings come with a jug of wine and a Costco-sized tissue box or am I just supposed to cope on my own,” commented one emotional fan.

“It’s official. These re-recordings are going to break me,” wrote another – and we couldn’t agree more!

Another commented: “Taylor, my heart cannot cope with all these surprises!! Give a girl some warning so she can prepare herself.”

Taylor is re-recording her self-titled debut album, 2008’s ‘Fearless’, 2010’s ‘Speak Now’, 20212’s ‘Red’, and 2014’s ’1989’ after her Big machine Label Group catalogue was purchased by Scooter Braun and sold to a private equity company.

She’s re-recording the five albums so she can fully own all of her music, meaning she’ll then be able to permit the songs to forever live on in the likes of movies, TV shows and commercials.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

How much money does Mariah Carey earn?

How Much Money Does Mariah Carey Earn From 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'?

Exclusive
Gemma Styles talks mental health, celeb guests and family

Gemma Styles On Talking Mental Health With Family & Favourite Celeb Guest On 'Good Influence' Podcast

Features

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello unveiled their romance in the summer of 2019

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: Are Shawn And Camila Still Together?

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes' net worth revealed.

Shawn Mendes Net Worth: ‘Wonder’ Singer’s Fortune Revealed

Selena Gomez's relationship history revealed.

Selena Gomez’s Ex-Boyfriends: ‘Rare’ Singer’s Complete Dating History From The Weeknd To Justin Bieber
Taylor Swift is re-recording five albums

Which Albums Is Taylor Swift Re-Recording? A Guide To The Remake Of Her First Five Albums

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes announced The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Teases Something "Very Special" Ahead Of The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Dua Lipa helped throw a birthday party for Miley Cyrus

WATCH: Dua Lipa Throws A Birthday Party For Miley Cyrus

Exclusive
Billie Eilish spoke about filming 'Therefore I Am' music video

WATCH: Billie Eilish Shares Behind-the-Scenes Information From 'Therefore I Am' Video

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards imagine calling Harry Styles for a collaboration

WATCH: Little Mix Reenact Hiring Harry Styles To Feature On 'Breathe'

Exclusive
Anne-Marie spoke about writing songs with Niall Horan

WATCH: Anne-Marie Talks About Working With Niall Horan In The Studio

Exclusive
HRVY hinted at a relationship with Strictly's Maisie Smith

WATCH: HRVY Says "Who Knows?" About A Relationship With Strictly's Maisie Smith