Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Define The Look Of Love In Unseen Baby Bump Photos

1 December 2020, 10:05

Gigi Hadid posted an adorable photo of Zayn Malik looking lovingly up at her
Gigi Hadid posted an adorable photo of Zayn Malik looking lovingly up at her. Picture: PA / Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid and baby daddy Zayn Malik look so in love in previously unseen photos taken during the supermodel’s pregnancy, captured weeks before they welcomed their baby girl.

New photos of Gigi Hadid, 25, and boyfriend Zayn Malik, 27, are warming fans’ hearts on this cold start to the month.

In pictures taken weeks before model Gigi gave birth to their baby girl, the couple look happier than ever as baby daddy Zayn rests his head on his girlfriend’s baby bump.

All The Adorable Photos Of Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Baby Girl

Looking up at the then mum-to-be, who looked stunning in a tight-fitting white dress, Zayn defined the look of love.

Gigi Hadid looked gorgeous in previously unseen baby bump photos
Gigi Hadid looked gorgeous in previously unseen baby bump photos. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Zayn rested his head on Gigi's bump in a rare joint selfie
Zayn rested his head on Gigi's bump in a rare joint selfie. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The snap was part of a string of never-before-seen photos of pregnant Gigi, taken in August a month before their little girl arrived.

Gigi wrote on Instagram: “August, waiting for our girl.”

The new mum also posted a snap of herself striking her best model pose, leaning on a railing and showing off her blossoming bump.

Gigi and Zayn are yet to publicly reveal the name of their new baby daughter, but eagle-eyed fans have noticed she’s hinted it may be something to do with sunshine.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl in September
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl in September. Picture: Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

In a recent selfie as she held the tot on her shoulder, Gigi said she “burps sunshine.”

And in an Instagram Stories post, mum Yolanda fuelled the speculation by sharing a quote about Dutch women.

It read: “Dutch women are sunshine mixed with a little hurricane.”

She also added a winking sunshine GIF sticker to keep fans guessing.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik News

More News

See more More News

Gigi Hadid's baby girl is here. But when was she born?

When Did Gigi Hadid Have Her Baby?

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's baby was welcomed in September. Here's a look at her name theories...

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik’s Baby Name Theories Revealed

Harry Styles was the first to know co-star Nick Kroll was engaged

Harry Styles Was First To Know About 'Don't Worry Darling' Co-Star Nick Kroll's Proposal

Gigi Hadid has confused fans with a photograph of her baby bump and some now think she's pregnant again.

Is Gigi Hadid Pregnant Again?

Millie Bobby Brown begs fans to respect her boundaries after horrible run in

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown Begs Fans For Respect After Horrible Shopping Encounter

Shawn Mendes has teased his new music

Shawn Mendes New Era Is Here: New Songs And Album Details So Far

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes announced The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Teases Something "Very Special" Ahead Of The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Dua Lipa helped throw a birthday party for Miley Cyrus

WATCH: Dua Lipa Throws A Birthday Party For Miley Cyrus

Exclusive
Billie Eilish spoke about filming 'Therefore I Am' music video

WATCH: Billie Eilish Shares Behind-the-Scenes Information From 'Therefore I Am' Video

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards imagine calling Harry Styles for a collaboration

WATCH: Little Mix Reenact Hiring Harry Styles To Feature On 'Breathe'

Exclusive
Anne-Marie spoke about writing songs with Niall Horan

WATCH: Anne-Marie Talks About Working With Niall Horan In The Studio

Exclusive
HRVY hinted at a relationship with Strictly's Maisie Smith

WATCH: HRVY Says "Who Knows?" About A Relationship With Strictly's Maisie Smith