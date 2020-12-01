Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Define The Look Of Love In Unseen Baby Bump Photos

Gigi Hadid posted an adorable photo of Zayn Malik looking lovingly up at her. Picture: PA / Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid and baby daddy Zayn Malik look so in love in previously unseen photos taken during the supermodel’s pregnancy, captured weeks before they welcomed their baby girl.

New photos of Gigi Hadid, 25, and boyfriend Zayn Malik, 27, are warming fans’ hearts on this cold start to the month.

In pictures taken weeks before model Gigi gave birth to their baby girl, the couple look happier than ever as baby daddy Zayn rests his head on his girlfriend’s baby bump.

All The Adorable Photos Of Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Baby Girl

Looking up at the then mum-to-be, who looked stunning in a tight-fitting white dress, Zayn defined the look of love.

Gigi Hadid looked gorgeous in previously unseen baby bump photos. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Zayn rested his head on Gigi's bump in a rare joint selfie. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The snap was part of a string of never-before-seen photos of pregnant Gigi, taken in August a month before their little girl arrived.

Gigi wrote on Instagram: “August, waiting for our girl.”

The new mum also posted a snap of herself striking her best model pose, leaning on a railing and showing off her blossoming bump.

Gigi and Zayn are yet to publicly reveal the name of their new baby daughter, but eagle-eyed fans have noticed she’s hinted it may be something to do with sunshine.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl in September. Picture: Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

In a recent selfie as she held the tot on her shoulder, Gigi said she “burps sunshine.”

And in an Instagram Stories post, mum Yolanda fuelled the speculation by sharing a quote about Dutch women.

It read: “Dutch women are sunshine mixed with a little hurricane.”

She also added a winking sunshine GIF sticker to keep fans guessing.

