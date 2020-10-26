Gigi Hadid Reveals First Big Outing With Baby Daughter

Gigi Hadid took her baby girl with her to vote. Picture: Getty / Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid is showing her baby girl the importance of voting already.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl in September, keeping their new life as parents mostly off of social media ever since her arrival.

But as the US elections draw closer, supermodel Gigi wanted to show her one-month-old baby the importance of voting.

Gigi Hadid’s Father Mohamed Says It's A ‘Burden’ Being A Dad To Famous Kids

The new mum revealed on Instagram she took her little one along with her to vote, sharing a string of selfies posing in a t-shirt emblazoned with ‘vote’ and high-waisted yellow tracksuit bottoms.

Gigi Hadid and her family have only showed her daughter's hand so far. Picture: Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

She wrote in the caption: “I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us- for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate.”

After most of her followers replied with who they’ll be voting for, Gigi was inundated with comments on how gorgeous she looked.

“Girl you look so good,” one person commented.

“Mommy G,” wrote another.

Gigi Hadid reminded fans on the importance of voting. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

“Beautiful lady,” replied a third.

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their daughter at the end of September, choosing to keep the little one off of social media for now.

However, Gigi has given fans a sneak-peek inside her baby’s nursery while grandmother Yolanda posted an adorable picture of the tot’s hand.

The family are yet to reveal the name of the little one.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News