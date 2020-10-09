Gigi Hadid’s Father Mohamed Says It's A ‘Burden’ Being A Dad To Famous Kids

Gigi Hadid's dad, Mohamed, has admitted it is a 'burden' being a father to famous children.
Gigi Hadid’s dad, Mohamed, has opened up about what it’s like being a father to famous children.

Gigi Hadid is now a parent herself after welcoming her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik, and will no doubt have her own anxieties about raising her daughter in the public eye.

Her dad, Mohamed Hadid, recently opened up about his personal experience of being a parent to famous kids, including Bella and Anwar (who is in a relationship with Dua Lipa), admitting he has ‘to be very careful’.

Mohamed Hadid is father to Gigi, Bella and Anwar.
He told The Times: “People don’t look at me as Mohamed Hadid.

“They look at me as the father of Gigi and Bella and Anwar and Alana and Marielle.

“It’s dangerous for me to be their father. I have to be very careful. Everything I do is a reflection of them.

“Just being their father is a tremendous burden on me.

“They were my kids. Now I’m their father. It is what it is."

Despite the ‘tremendous burden,’ Mohamed was overjoyed to welcome his grandchild into the world and penned a sweet note which he shared on Instagram.

It read: “Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be. I wish for you the sun and moon. I wish for you a happy time. Know that Grandpa’s always near, I’ll do anything for you, my dear.

“When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew, my heart would always belong to you.” 

