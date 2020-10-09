Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Have First Date Night Since Birth Of Baby Girl

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik enjoyed a date night complete with homemade pasta. Picture: instagram

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have had their first date night together since welcoming their baby girl.

Gigi Hadid, One Direction star boyfriend Zayn Malik and their baby girl are getting used to life as a family of three on the Hadid family farm, complete with an adorable nursery, where they are currently staying with Gigi’s mum, Yolanda, and sister Bella.

However, the couple - who are yet to announce the name they have chosen for their daughter - treated themselves to a date night and Gigi showed off her cooking skills on social media.

Inside Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Home Life With New Baby Girl

Gigi Hadid cooked up some delicious pasta for her date night with Zayn Malik. Picture: instagram

She captioned one of the clips: “Made @halfbeakedharvest's browned sage butter chicken piccata with mushroom pasta tonight (highly recommend).”

She then shared a photograph of the finished meal, which she captioned: “Mom & dad’s first date night (She’s in the other room w Oma but miss her sm lol).

Gigi used to use the German word ‘Oma’ for her late grandmother, but now her own mum has adopted the term.

Yolanda has reportedly been a massive help to Gigi during her first weeks of motherhood and the millionaire model is ‘so grateful to have her’.

A source told E! News: “Gigi is very tired but is already an amazing mom.

“The first couple of weeks have been a hard transition but she hasn't complained and is very elated to be a mom.

“They feel peaceful staying at [the Hadid farm] for now.

“Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately.

“Yolanda is helping them tremendously. She is their built-in nurse and they are so grateful to have her.”

