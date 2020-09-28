Gigi Hadid Shows Glimpse Of Baby Girl’s Nursery Complete With Handmade Gift From Taylor Swift

Gigi Hadid shared a glimpse of her baby girl's nursery. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid’s baby girl has a beautiful nursery, filled with gifts from her mum’s famous friends.

Gigi Hadid shared a glimpse inside her new baby girl’s nursery after revealing the presents from BFF Taylor Swift and family friend Donatella Versace.

Zayn Malik’s girlfriend posted a photo of a hand-stitched rainbow dream-catcher made by her good friend Austyn Weiner, a 23-year-old artist.

The dream-catcher hangs above another of Austyn’s creations, a painting, placed on the wall seemingly above the newborn’s crib.

Gigi Hadid's friend Austyn Weiner. Picture: Austyn Weiner/Instagram

Gigi Hadid's baby girl received a handmade blanket from Taylor Swift. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Austyn also shared the photo on her own Instagram stories, writing: “This is the first thing my niece sees everyday when she wakes up. Made during quarantine.”

Gigi and Zayn’s baby girl’s nursery is seemingly filled with handmade gifts, after the supermodel’s best friend Taylor sent her a satin blanket.

The new mum shared a rare photo of her and Zayn’s baby daughter to thank ‘aunties’ Taylor Swift and Donatella Versace for their gifts to the little one.

While Taylor made the newborn a pink satin blanket, the Versace designer sent a tiny jumper baring the iconic logo which Gigi couldn’t help but post on Instagram Stories.

Gigi and Zayn are parents to a baby girl. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

“From auntie @donatella_versace,” Gigi wrote alongside the adorable jumper.

“And auntie @taylorswift made this!” The supermodel added over the soft pink blanket.

In the heart-melting snap, the tiny hand of Gigi and Zayn’s baby can be seen as she lay tucked beneath the gift from her superstar ‘auntie’.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are yet to confirm their baby's name. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Laying on a multi-coloured striped mat, the newborn was surrounded by all things pink.

Gigi also displayed the array of floral bouquets she’s been sent since welcoming her baby girl.

