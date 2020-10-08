Inside Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Home Life With New Baby Girl

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and their baby girl are spending quality time together. Picture: instagram

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and their newborn baby girl are enjoying precious family time together on the Hadid family farm.

Gigi Hadid and her One Direction star boyfriend Zayn Malik are loving life since welcoming their baby girl, and Gigi is reportedly already ‘an amazing mom’.

The millionaire model, who has been showing off her adorable nursery and gifts from famous friends including Taylor Swift and Zendaya on social media, gave birth to her first child with her mum, Yolanda, and Zayn’s mum, Tricia, at her side, and it’s thought that the whole family, including sibling Bella, are helping out when it comes to caring for the new arrival on the Hadid family farm.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and their new baby girl are the cutest family. Picture: PA images

Gigi will of course need lots of rest after going through 9-months of pregnancy and giving birth, but we’re certain her 'Better' singer boyfriend will be taking good care of her.

We know from past interviews that Zayn is a great cook - with butter chicken being his ‘signature dish’ - and that ‘he makes a brilliant curry,’ so we can guess he’s cooking up a storm for the new mum.

Gigi once told ES Magazine: “We cook a lot together and do art together and we’re each other’s best friends.”

Seriously, could they get any cuter?!

We also know that the couple love to ‘Netflix and chill’ as Zayn once told Paper Magazine: "I don't really enjoy going out too much and partying,” he said, while revealing that Gigi normally spends all of her time at his Bel Air mansion when he’s in town.

"I like to have my own time and be at home, and I kind of need a partner with me to do that. I just like the security of that. It feels good to me. It feels right.

"Netflix and chill. Yeah, we do that a lot."

We also know the couple love to have deep conversations and that, despite Gigi being one of the most beautiful models in the world, Zayn fell in love with her because of her brain.

"I've always said it and I still stand by it: I find intelligence attractive,” he added to Paper Magazine.

"When I learn something from somebody and they teach me something, that's an attractive thing for me."

Oh, to be a fly on the wall!

