Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid’s Mums Were Both Present At The Birth Of Baby Girl

25 September 2020, 11:11 | Updated: 25 September 2020, 12:45

Gigi Hadid had both her and Zayn's mum at the birth of her daughter
Gigi Hadid had both her and Zayn's mum at the birth of her daughter. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid had both of their mothers, Trisha and Yolanda, at the birth of their daughter.

Gigi Hadid gave birth to her baby girl with Zayn Malik over the weekend and made sure to have both her mum, Yolanda Hadid, and her boyfriend’s mum, Trisha Malik, present at the birth.

The Hadids are a huge family but it’s well known Gigi and Zayn’s mothers hit it off when they first met as they shared a group selfie in the early days of their relationship.

Zayn Wants To Introduce His Baby Daughter To The World Of Harry Potter

And according to E! News they’re so close that Gigi decided to have both of their mums by her side when she went into labour.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's mothers are good friends
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's mothers are good friends. Picture: Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

Gigi apparently had a holistic-based labour, which facilitates the most natural progression into labour and “everything went smoothly,” according to the source.

The 25-year-old supermodel is now recovering at her penthouse in New York.

In the few days they’ve had their baby girl the couple are said to be “on a high”.

"Gigi is on a high and can't believe they created an angel. She's truly so in love and has had many emotional moments while holding her baby girl,” the source added.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are now parents to a baby girl
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are now parents to a baby girl. Picture: Getty

Zayn was said to be equally as emotional and that the couple are now in the best place they’ve ever been, following a previously on-off relationship.

They continued: “Zayn was very emotional when their baby girl was born. It was an emotional and special moment for him. He expressed that he is forever changed and would never disappoint her or Gigi. He wants to be the best father possible and is so excited."

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid apparently want to return to their family's farm
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid apparently want to return to their family's farm. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi’s dad Mohamed and her siblings Anwar and Bella have apparently met the baby already and are “obsessed and in love” with the little one.

Since the birth, Yolanda has been helping the new parents to adjust and is reportedly planning on staying with them for a while.

The family are said to be returning to the Pennsylvania farm, where they all spent quarantine, in a few weeks’ time.

