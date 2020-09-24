Zayn Wants To Introduce His Baby Daughter To The World Of Harry Potter

Zayn wants to introduce his daughter to Harry Potter. Picture: PA/ Instagram @zayn/ Harry Potter

Zayn has revealed he can't wait to introduce his daughter to the world of 'Harry Potter' just days after confusing fans by promoting the online app game.

Zayn has revealed he wants to introduce his baby girl to Harry Potter in an interview just after the birth of his and Gigi's little girl, explaining his love for discovering the books as a school boy.

It all started when the 'Let Me' singer left fans confused after promoting an online Harry Potter game on his social media accounts, which he usually is pretty quiet and mysterious on.

Then, he even gave an interview for ODEntertainment via E! News, where he said the franchise means a lot to him and he can't wait to make it a part of his family.

Zayn said: "I've always enjoyed Harry Potter. I think it was something I'll introduce to my kids and so on and so on. I think it will be one of them that stays in the family for a very long time."

"I think the first time I actually read a Harry Potter book was in school. And at that time, I think I had a very vivid imagination anyway and that kind of just catered to it."

He also went on to say he'd place himself in Gryffindor house, which is kind of surprising as we always took him as a bit of a Slytherin- but like, one of the nice ones.

Fans flooded one of his rare posts commenting, "Not Zayn doing an ad" and laughing off the whole thing.

But, as his two following posts were a clip of his brand new song, 'Better' and the first ever photo of his daughter, we're pretty sure people are going to forget about the whole thing soon!

Smart move, Zayn.

