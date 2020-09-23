Every Gorgeous Photo Of Gigi Hadid’s Baby Bump As She And Zayn Malik ‘Patiently Wait’ For Little One to Arrive

Gigi Hadid is ‘patiently waiting’ for her baby with Zayn Malik to arrive, and her due date is any day now.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s first baby is due this month, and everyday fans are refreshing the couple’s social media accounts to check whether the tot has arrived.

The supermodel’s dad had fans convinced she’d given birth last week, after he posted a letter he’d written to the little one – which he quickly had to remove before explaining the baby hadn’t arrived yet.

Gigi Hadid's Pregnancy Cravings Include Cupcakes & Brownies As She Admits Food Cravings 'Are Real'

But days later, Gigi’s mum Yolanda clarified the family are still ‘patiently waiting’ for the tot to be born, posting a photo of herself with her head on her daughter’s baby bump as Gigi relaxed in loungewear and a pair of slippers.

Gigi Hadid's mum posted this sweet photo of her daughter's bump. Picture: Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

Yolanda and Bella Hadid with their hands on Gigi's stomach. Picture: Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

“Waiting patiently for her angel to be born……” Yolanda captioned the cute pic.

She also uploaded a snap of herself and Bella’s hands holding Gigi’s stomach, while the mum-to-be put her own hand over theirs.

As fans eagerly await any sign that Gigi has given birth, take a look at the model’s pregnancy journey and her beautiful baby bump photos…

Gigi and Bella’s ‘matching bumps’

Bella Hadid joked her bump was from 'my burger'. Picture: Bella Hadid/Instagram

Bella posted a photo of her and sister Gigi’s stomachs in a throwback snap taken on 11 June, joking her bump was from her burger while Gigi’s was ‘from Zayn’.

Gigi looks as gorgeous as ever in the picture, hugging her bump and looking up at the sky.

Gigi glows in pregnancy photo shoot

With less than a month to go until her due date, Gigi shared the angelic photo shoot she did in August, dressing her bump in flowing gowns and sheer materials to highlight her figure.

Gigi shows fans her baby bump on Instagram Live

Gigi showed her bump for the first time on Instagram Live. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi gave fans the first proper look at her baby bump when promoting her Quarantine Journal.

As she sat in her garden at her family’s Pennsylvania farm in a pair of checked green pyjamas, Gigi excitedly revealed her bump.

Gigi’s baby bump selfies at 27 weeks

The mum-to-be posted some throwbacks to 27 weeks as her due date approached, showing her bump in a crop top and tracksuit bottoms while taking photos with her horse.

She captioned the pics: "From about 27 wks.,, time flew [sic]."

The first photos of Gigi's blossoming baby bump

Gigi Hadid was in the first few weeks of her pregnancy at Isabel Marant's Paris fashion show. Picture: Getty

Although Gigi didn’t give fans a close-up look at her baby bump until some months later, she would have been around the 11-week mark in her pregnancy when she walked for Isabel Marant at Paris Fashion Week in February.

Gigi’s outfits were styled with belts to cleverly disguise any sign of her blossoming figure.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News