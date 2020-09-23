Every Gorgeous Photo Of Gigi Hadid’s Baby Bump As She And Zayn Malik ‘Patiently Wait’ For Little One to Arrive

23 September 2020, 10:26

Gigi Hadid is ‘patiently waiting’ for her baby with Zayn Malik to arrive, and her due date is any day now.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s first baby is due this month, and everyday fans are refreshing the couple’s social media accounts to check whether the tot has arrived.

The supermodel’s dad had fans convinced she’d given birth last week, after he posted a letter he’d written to the little one – which he quickly had to remove before explaining the baby hadn’t arrived yet.

Gigi Hadid's Pregnancy Cravings Include Cupcakes & Brownies As She Admits Food Cravings 'Are Real'

But days later, Gigi’s mum Yolanda clarified the family are still ‘patiently waiting’ for the tot to be born, posting a photo of herself with her head on her daughter’s baby bump as Gigi relaxed in loungewear and a pair of slippers.

Gigi Hadid's mum posted this sweet photo of her daughter's bump
Gigi Hadid's mum posted this sweet photo of her daughter's bump. Picture: Yolanda Hadid/Instagram
Yolanda and Bella Hadid with their hands on Gigi's stomach
Yolanda and Bella Hadid with their hands on Gigi's stomach. Picture: Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

“Waiting patiently for her angel to be born……” Yolanda captioned the cute pic.

She also uploaded a snap of herself and Bella’s hands holding Gigi’s stomach, while the mum-to-be put her own hand over theirs.

As fans eagerly await any sign that Gigi has given birth, take a look at the model’s pregnancy journey and her beautiful baby bump photos…

Gigi and Bella’s ‘matching bumps’

Bella Hadid joked her bump was from 'my burger'
Bella Hadid joked her bump was from 'my burger'. Picture: Bella Hadid/Instagram

Bella posted a photo of her and sister Gigi’s stomachs in a throwback snap taken on 11 June, joking her bump was from her burger while Gigi’s was ‘from Zayn’.

Gigi looks as gorgeous as ever in the picture, hugging her bump and looking up at the sky.

Gigi glows in pregnancy photo shoot

View this post on Instagram

7.26.20 🕊

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

With less than a month to go until her due date, Gigi shared the angelic photo shoot she did in August, dressing her bump in flowing gowns and sheer materials to highlight her figure.

Gigi shows fans her baby bump on Instagram Live

Gigi showed her bump for the first time on Instagram Live
Gigi showed her bump for the first time on Instagram Live. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi gave fans the first proper look at her baby bump when promoting her Quarantine Journal.

As she sat in her garden at her family’s Pennsylvania farm in a pair of checked green pyjamas, Gigi excitedly revealed her bump.

Gigi’s baby bump selfies at 27 weeks

View this post on Instagram

from about 27 wks 🥺💙 time flew

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

The mum-to-be posted some throwbacks to 27 weeks as her due date approached, showing her bump in a crop top and tracksuit bottoms while taking photos with her horse.

She captioned the pics: "From about 27 wks.,, time flew [sic]."

The first photos of Gigi's blossoming baby bump

Gigi Hadid was in the first few weeks of her pregnancy at Isabel Marant's Paris fashion show
Gigi Hadid was in the first few weeks of her pregnancy at Isabel Marant's Paris fashion show. Picture: Getty

Although Gigi didn’t give fans a close-up look at her baby bump until some months later, she would have been around the 11-week mark in her pregnancy when she walked for Isabel Marant at Paris Fashion Week in February.

Gigi’s outfits were styled with belts to cleverly disguise any sign of her blossoming figure.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber sunbathe on family vacation

Jacob Elordi & Kaia Gerber Sunbathe On Family Holiday Taking Serious Relationship Step

'Enola Holmes' fans already want to know if there's a sequel

Will There Be An 'Enola Holmes' 2 On Netflix? Fans Want A Sequel Of Millie Bobby Brown Action Flick

Features

Boris Johnson said he was 'deeply, spiritually reluctant to make any of these impositions, or infringe anyone’s freedom'.

WATCH: Boris Johnson Says We Must ‘Reserve The Right To Go Further’ With Restrictions In Address To The Nation

Coronavirus

Harry Styles was stopped by a dancer in LA and was happy to watch his skills

Is This TikTok The Cutest Video Of Harry Styles To Ever Grace The Internet?

'The Great British Bake Off' returns as cast and crew quarantined together

Great British Bake Off Contestants & Judges Quarantined Together 'To Make Show As Normal As Possible'
Tom Felton looks terrifying in his new Netflix film

Harry Potter Star Tom Felton Looks Terrifying In New Netflix Halloween Movie

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi

Exclusive
Billie Eilish regrets making past relationships so public

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present