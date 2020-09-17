Has Gigi Hadid Had Her Baby? Why Fans Are Convinced Baby Zigi Is Here

Gigi Hadid's due date is any day now. Picture: PA / Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid’s due date is any day now, and there have already been a few occasions on which fans think she’s given birth. Here's why fans are convinced baby Zigi is here...

Gigi Hadid’s mum Yolanda confirmed back in May that her daughter’s due date is September, and some fans reckon the supermodel has in fact already given birth to her baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

After sister Bella had fans asking whether the baby had arrived, their dad Mohammed sent Zigi fans into a frenzy all over again when he penned a letter on Instagram.

In the meantime, Gigi is remaining quiter than usual on social media.

Has Gigi Hadid had her baby? Here are all the theories why fans reckon baby Zigi is here already…

Bella’s emotional ‘baby bump’ post with sister Gigi

Bella Hadid's picture with Gigi had fans convinced the baby had arrived. Picture: Bella Hadid/Instagram

Bella has been open about constantly welling up over her sister and Zayn’s baby news, but when she posted a throwback photo of them together in June, fans rushed to ask whether it meant the baby had arrived.

In the picture, Gigi cradled her baby bump while Bella held her 'food baby', aka the burger she’d just eaten.

She captioned it: “June 11, 2020 ... two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn i love you both so freaking much -can’tstopcrying.”

The post was then inundated with comments as to whether it meant Gigi had given birth.

Gigi’s dad Mohammed writes a letter to his grandchild

Gigi's father Mohamed Hadid posted this on Instagram 🥺♥️ sweetest letter ever. I'm not crying you are 😭 pic.twitter.com/A2UnA061jS — Rabbit ➐ (@OMGItsRabbit) September 16, 2020

Gigi’s dad Mohammed’s social media upload was the biggest hint yet that the star’s baby with boyfriend Zayn had arrived, however, he quickly had to shut down the speculation he’d sparked and insisted the baby hasn’t arrived yet.

The father of five wrote a letter to his “little grandchild”, but when a follower asked if Gigi had given birth he wrote back: “No, not yet.”

Gigi has remained quiet on Instagram

Gigi Hadid was active on Instagram in the middle of her pregnancy. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

In the run-up to her due date month, Gigi posted on Instagram almost on a daily basis, but things have been unusually quiet for the supermodel over the past week.

While she did comment a series of smiling emojis on sister Bella’s recent pic, she hasn’t posted anything herself since Sunday 13 September.

Before that, she shared some of her modelling shots taken from before she was pregnant and at the end of August uploaded the stunning photos from her pregnancy shoot.

It looks like we can all hold tight for a little longer, baby Zigi hasn’t arrived just yet!

