Does Gigi Hadid Have A Baby Name For New Daughter With Zayn Malik?

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are yet to reveal their baby name. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed a baby girl, but do they have a name for their baby yet? Here’s what we know so far.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik sent fans into overdrive when they announced the birth of their baby girl, and now their loyal fans are eager to know if they’ve picked a baby name.

Throughout her pregnancy Gigi kept a low profile, sharing the occasional glimpse at her baby bump on social media, so we won’t be surprised if they, understandably, keep the news of their baby name a secret for some time.

New parents can also take some time to agree on the name for their tot.

What is Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby name?

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are yet to confirm their baby's name. Picture: Getty

Gigi and Zayn haven’t yet confirmed the name of their baby daughter, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about what the new arrival could be called.

In the days after their baby’s arrival, Zayn announced his return to music by sharing the name of his new single as well as a clip from the music video, and some fans reckon his new album might be the name of his baby with girlfriend Gigi.

“Okay but imagine if Zayn drops a new album and it’s the name of his and Gigi’s baby in honour of the birth,” one person tweeted.

Whichever name the couple pick for their baby, Zigi fans already know it will be a special one.

"i just know zayn and gigi’s baby has a beautiful name [sic]," another fan accurately wrote on Twitter.

Other loyal Zayn fans have predicted he’ll sneak the name of their baby into one of his new songs.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for when Zayn and Gigi eventually reveal the name of their baby.

