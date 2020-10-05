Gigi Hadid ‘Already An Amazing Mom’ To Newborn Baby Daughter With Zayn Malik

5 October 2020, 11:15

Gigi Hadid is 'already an amazing mom,' to her newborn daughter with Zayn Malik.
Gigi Hadid is 'already an amazing mom,' to her newborn daughter with Zayn Malik. Picture: PA images

Gigi Hadid welcomed her first baby with One Direction boyfriend Zayn Malik and the model is already impressing everyone with her mum skills.

Gigi Hadid announced she had given birth to her first baby with 'Better' boyfriend Zayn Malik in September.

And the millionaire model, who shared several stunning photos from her pregnancy with fans, and recently showed off an adorable name necklace, is reportedly ‘already an amazing mom’.

Gigi Hadid Shows Glimpse Of Baby Girl’s Nursery Complete With Handmade Gift From Taylor Swift

Gigi Hadid announced that she had given birth to her first child with Zayn Malik in September.
Gigi Hadid announced that she had given birth to her first child with Zayn Malik in September. Picture: instagram

A source told E!: “Gigi is very tired but is already an amazing mom.

“The first couple of weeks have been a hard transition but she hasn’t complained and is very elated to be a mom.

“They feel peaceful staying at [the Hadid farm in Pennsylvania- where they are staying with Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid] for now.

“Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately.”

The insider added that Gigi’s mum, Yolanda, is acting as the couples’ ‘built-in nurse’ and that her famous sibling, Bella Hadid, has been enjoying ‘dressing’ up her new niece.

They said: “Yolanda is helping them tremendously. She is their built-in nurse and they are so grateful to have her.

“Bella was very emotional first seeing her and has already been having fun shopping for her and dressing her up.' 

Gigi's mum and Zayn’s mum, Trisha Malik, where both present at the birth of their first child.

The couple have yet to reveal what name they have chosen for their little one, but we’ll keep you posted!

