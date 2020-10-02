Gigi Hadid Unveils Name Necklace After Welcoming Baby Daughter With Zayn Malik

2 October 2020, 15:17 | Updated: 2 October 2020, 22:02

Gigi Hadid's name necklace is adorable.
Gigi Hadid's name necklace is adorable. Picture: PA images

Gigi Hadid has been showing off her adorable name necklace after welcoming her first baby with Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid is on top of the world since welcoming her baby girl with Zayn Malik.

The model, who kept fans up to date with her pregnancy on social media, has now shared a stunning name necklace which spells out ‘mama’ and it’s adorable.

Gigi Hadid Shows Glimpse Of Baby Girl’s Nursery Complete With Handmade Gift From Taylor Swift

Gigi has been showing off her adorable gifts on social media.
Gigi has been showing off her adorable gifts on social media. Picture: instagram

The necklace was a gift from LA-based jewellery designed Jacquie Aiche.

Gigi recently uploaded a snap of herself wearing it, which she captioned: “Omg @jacquieaiche I love you. Thank you!”

The new mum has been flooded with gifts since giving birth.

Earlier this week, she showed off some stunning flowers sent to her by Euphoria star Zendaya.

She shared a photo on Instagram Stories of the pink roses arranged in two massive vases, alongside the caption: “Thank you sweet @Zendaya!!”

Other celebrity pals to have sent her gorgeous gifts include Taylor Swift and Donatella Versace.

TayTay gifted the model with a handmade satin blanket and Donatella sent the baby girl some baby-sized Versace clothes!

That baby is literally already more stylish than us and she’s not even a month old!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News

More News

See more More News

Test your knowledge on Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Leigh-Anne Pinnock?

Little Mix

Zayn fans are convinced he has his third album on the way

Zayn Fans Are Convinced His Third Album On The Way- Potential Title, Release Date & Collabs
Little Mix auditioned for X Factor as solo artists in 2011

WATCH: Each Of Little Mix's 2011 X Factor Auditions

Leigh-Anne and Jade Thirlwall are up for an Ethnicity Award

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall And Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shortlisted For Ethnicity Award After BLM Support
Louis Tomlinson has been 'cooking' up new music in lockdown!

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson Says He’s ‘Cooking’ Up New Music

Jeffree Star accused his boyfriend of stealing from him

Jeffree Star Accuses Boyfriend Andre Marhold Of ‘Stealing From Him’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi