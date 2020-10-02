Gigi Hadid Unveils Name Necklace After Welcoming Baby Daughter With Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid's name necklace is adorable. Picture: PA images

Gigi Hadid has been showing off her adorable name necklace after welcoming her first baby with Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid is on top of the world since welcoming her baby girl with Zayn Malik.

The model, who kept fans up to date with her pregnancy on social media, has now shared a stunning name necklace which spells out ‘mama’ and it’s adorable.

Gigi has been showing off her adorable gifts on social media. Picture: instagram

The necklace was a gift from LA-based jewellery designed Jacquie Aiche.

Gigi recently uploaded a snap of herself wearing it, which she captioned: “Omg @jacquieaiche I love you. Thank you!”

The new mum has been flooded with gifts since giving birth.

Earlier this week, she showed off some stunning flowers sent to her by Euphoria star Zendaya.

She shared a photo on Instagram Stories of the pink roses arranged in two massive vases, alongside the caption: “Thank you sweet @Zendaya!!”

Other celebrity pals to have sent her gorgeous gifts include Taylor Swift and Donatella Versace.

TayTay gifted the model with a handmade satin blanket and Donatella sent the baby girl some baby-sized Versace clothes!

That baby is literally already more stylish than us and she’s not even a month old!

