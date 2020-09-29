Gigi Hadid And Baby Girl Receive Stunning Flowers From Zendaya

Gigi Hadid received flowers from close friend Zendaya. Picture: Getty / PA

Gigi Hadid has been showered with the most beautiful gifts from her celebrity friends following the birth of her baby girl with Zayn Malik.

After welcoming her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid has been sharing the stunning presents she’s received from friends over the past week.

After bestie Taylor Swift sent a handmade blanket, Gigi’s good friend Zendaya sent two stunning bouquets of pink roses.

Sharing a photo on Instagram Stories of the flowers arranged in two massive vases, Gigi wrote: “Thank you sweet @Zendaya!!”

Zendaya sent Gigi Hadid some beautiful flowers. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

It comes after Gigi’s close friend and designer Donatella Versace sent the tot a branded jumper, while her artist friend Austyn Weiner created a rainbow dream-catcher.

Gigi gave a sneak-peek into her daughter’s nursery, revealing her friends’ gifts are being put to good use.

New parents Gigi and Zayn announced the arrival of their little girl on Thursday, a few days after Gigi gave birth with both her her mum and Zayn’s mum by her side.

The supermodel captioned the first photo of the little one holding Zayn’s thumb: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

Gigi Hadid posted this photo to thank Taylor Swift for the handmade blanket. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Zayn Malik was 'lost for words' over the arrival of his baby girl. Picture: Zayn Malik/Instagram

Zayn also had a heart-melting message to confirm their baby had arrived: “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x.”

The couple are thought to be spending their first days as a family at Gigi’s New York apartment, reportedly with plans to return to the Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania once they’ve settled.

