Gigi Hadid: What's Her Real Name And Why Is ‘Gigi’ Her Nickname

Gigi isn't Gigi Hadid's birth name. Picture: PA images

What's Gigi Hadid's real name and why is 'Gigi' her nickname?

Gigi Hadid confirmed to the world that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik earlier this month, leaving fans wondering what name the celeb pair will give to their baby.

Fans of the model will know Gigi isn't actually her birth name, but instead a nickname given to her by her mother, so maybe her and Zayn and planning on doing the same for their little one?

For those that don't know, what is Gigi's real name and where did the nickname come from? Let's take a look...

What is Gigi Hadid's real name?

Gigi Hadid's real name is Jelena Noura Hadid.

Why is Gigi Hadid's nickname 'Gigi'?

The name Gigi was passed down to her by her mother. She explained how it happened in an interview with Vogue back in 2015.

She told the publication: "My mom was called that as a kid by her mother when she was younger, but only around the house.

"I was called that around the house when I was really young."

The name ended up sticking and is how she was known at high school. It's now also of course how she's known to the rest of the world.

She added: "In first or second grade, there was a girl named Helena and it got confusing with the teacher who had to call out our names.

"So the teacher asked my mom, 'If I needed to call Jelena a nickname, what would it be?' And my mom was like, 'I call her Gigi sometimes,' and the name stuck."

What does 'Gigi' mean?

Gigi is of French origin and means ‘Earth worker’ or ‘God is gracious’.

What will Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik call their baby?

Bookies are already taking bets on what the celeb couple will call their first child together.

Aisha is currently 8/1 while Aria and MIA are 12/1.

Gigi’s mum’s name Yolanda is 20/1 along with Zigi, a mash up of Zayn and Gigi.

What are Gigi's siblings' names?

Gigi's model sister is called Bella and her brother is Anwar.

