Does Zayn Malik Have A New Tattoo For Gigi Hadid? 'Love And Marriage' Poem Spotted On 1D Star's Arm

Zayn Malik appears to have a new addition to his tattoo collection. Picture: Getty / Twitter

Zayn Malik is thought to have well over 60 tattoos on his body, including one very special tribute to his girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Zayn Malik and pregnant girlfriend Gigi Hadid are preparing to welcome a baby into the world in September 2020, and Zayn will no doubt mark the little one’s arrival with a tattoo once they’ve settled down as a family.

The One Direction star is covered head-to-toe in tattoos, with each one holding a meaning close to his heart and seemingly has a new one on love and marriage.

Liam Payne Congratulates Zayn & Gigi Hadid On Baby News

Zayn made headlines when he revealed his inking of model Gigi, unveiling an intricate design of her eyes on his chest.

And fans have also recently noticed he has a relatively new tattoo, of Kahil Gibran’s poem On Love and Marriage, which includes the verse: “Stand together yet not too near together: For the pillars of the temple stand apart and the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other’s shadow.”

Zayn Malik has a tattoo of Gigi Hadid's eyes on his chest. Picture: Zayn Malik/Instagram

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are expecting a baby together. Picture: Getty

Zayn posted a photo of the poem on May 5 2019 and eagle-eyed fans spotted the inking when jeweller George Khalife posted an Instagram Story of the bracelets he designed for the couple.

The 27-year-old has a collection of tattoos, with many honouring his family and sisters who is very close to.

He also previously had a tattoo of ex-girlfriend and former fiancée Perrie Edwards on his arm, which he later covered up with a UFO space scene following their split.

Zayn revealed his tattoo of Gigi’s eyes in January 2018, two months before they broke up.

Zayn Malik has a new tattoo about love and marriage. Picture: ZMDailyNews/Twitter

The singer gave a glimpse at the intricate inking in Gigi’s boomerang of her boyfriend dancing as they celebrated his birthday.

Following their split, there was speculation Zayn had planned to get the design covered up in a bid to fully move on from their relationship, but it wasn’t long before they were back together.

Gigi confirmed the eyes on his chest were hers when she hit back at an Instagram troll accusing their relationship of “promo.”

Defending the fact Zayn didn’t follow her on Instagram at the time, she wrote: “For someone who is virtually inactive on the app, I don't need his follow- my eyes are tattooed to his chest.”

That settled that!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!