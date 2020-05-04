Liam Payne Congratulates Zayn & Gigi Hadid On Baby News

Liam Payne congratulates Zayn and Gigi Hadid on baby news. Picture: Twitter @finelineluce

Liam Payne's revealed how excited he is for former 1D bandmate, Zayn Malik, to have his first child with Gigi Hadid.

Liam Payne has congratulated former One Direction members, Zayn, on news he's expecting his first child with girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, in a weekly round up YouTube video he's released during lockdown.

Taking to this digital life pretty well, the 26-year-old has been all over the internet chatting to fans, his good pal Niall Horan, and even doing weekly catch-ups on his YouTube channel.

Right at the end of his 15 minute video, the 'Strip That Down' singer said: "Didn't want to leave it out and wanted to make sure I said something on my own before getting asked about it relentlessly by everybody, I just wanted to say congratulations to Zayn and Gigi obviously, they're having a baby!"

As a father himself to three-year-old Bear, we can't help but wonder if Zayn's baby news will bring the pair closer together, along with Louis Tomlinson and his son, Freddie.

Elsewhere in his video, Liam learnt some Swedish with collaborator and pal, Alesso, made some Gordon Ramsey approved scrambled eggs and revealed he thinks he has a ghost.

The former One Direction star has also been helping out in the wider community during lockdown, working in a food bank in London with the Trussell Trust.

Liam told The Mirror: "I was told that in terms of people turning up to that specific foodbank, it was almost double, if not more. It's terrible people need food banks anyway but now, it's getting worse and worse."

"It's just disturbing to know how many people are without food in these circumstances."

