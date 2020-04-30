Is Dua Lipa Related To Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik?

Dua Lipa is dating Gigi Hadid's brother, Anwar. Picture: instagram

How is Dua Lipa related to Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik? Let’s take a look…

Dua Lipa will technically be Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby’s aunt.

Let’s all just take a moment to appreciate how cool that is.

Reports that Gigi is pregnant with her first child began doing the rounds earlier this week, and fan’s couldn’t be happier for her and Zayn, who have been in an on/off relationship since 2015.

Gigi’s mum, Yolanda, has now confirmed they have a little one on the way. But how will he/she be related to Dua Lipa?

Well, the 'Future Nostalgia' star has been dating Gigi’s brother, Anwar, since 2019 and the pair are currently isolating together in London.

The pair often post loved-up selfies on social media and are reportedly more in love than ever.

Along with Anwar, Gigi has a sister, model Bella, who has been in an on/off relationship with The Weeknd since 2015.

Meaning Gigi and Zayn’s baby will have the model for a mum, the singer for a dad and then Dua and Bella for aunts and Anwar and The Weeknd for uncles.

And it goes without saying Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles will of course be his/her uncles too.

Not only that, but their grandmother will be Yolanda Hadid, AKA one of the most glamorous women in Beverly Hills and star of The Real Housewives.

Imagine the day when they get asked to draw their family tree at school.

