Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik's Baby Girl Details: From Her Name To First Photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby girl's details, from her name to her first photos, revealed. Picture: instagram

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby girl’s name and first photos is all their fans can think about. So what do we know about their daughter so far?

Gigi Hadid and One Direction star boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl in September and shared her first photos. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting for them to reveal her name and of course, a picture of her face.

Gigi, who has been showing off her name necklace, flowers from Zendaya and her adorable nursery on social media, obviously wants to enjoy her daughter’s first few weeks of life on the Hadid family farm in private, but sources have claimed the millionaire supermodel is loving this new chapter and is ‘already an amazing mom’.

Gigi and Zayn shared photos of their baby girl's tiny hand to announce her birth. Picture: instagram

Here are the Gigi and Zayn baby details that we know so far...

What is Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby’s name?

Gigi and Zayn haven’t revealed what name they have given to their daughter yet, but we will keep you posted!

Fans have been guessing online, with one writing: “I’m going to guess that Zayn and Gigi’s baby name is Zalyna (Zayn + Jalena [Gigi’s birth name]).”

What photos has Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik shared of their baby?

So far, all we’ve seen are two precious black and white images of the baby girl’s tiny hands and one of her rocking a Versace baby grow (obvs).

When Gigi shared her image on Instagram, she captioned in: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

Gigi and Zayn shared matching black and white images of their baby girl on social media when she was born. Picture: instagram

Zayn shared a slightly different photo, which he captioned: “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful.

“To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task.

“The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.

“Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Where are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik living with their baby girl?

According to reports, the new parents are living on the Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania (Zayn recently purchased the farm next door!) with Gigi's mum, Yolanda, her model sister, Bella and brother Anwar, who is in a relationship with Dua Lipa.

Although Dua hasn't posted about the baby, it's been reported that the 'Future Nostalgia' star is friends with Gigi.

