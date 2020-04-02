Exclusive

Dua Lipa Announces Future Nostalgia Deluxe Edition: 10 Things We Learnt During Roman Kemp's Instagram Live

2 April 2020, 22:40

Dua Lipa announces Future Nostalgia deluxe edition to Roman Kemp
Dua Lipa announces Future Nostalgia deluxe edition to Roman Kemp. Picture: Instagram: @capitalofficial

Dua Lipa has announced there's a deluxe edition of Future Nostalgia set to be released and revealed loads more about the album in an Instagram Live with Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp.

Dua Lipa joined Capital for a pretty special Instagram Live where she played an epic game of Uno against Roman Kemp.

Why? Well, Dua revealed to Capital Breakfast that she'd been winning "relentlessly" against her boyfriend Anwar Hadid so Roman decided to challenge her at her own game... and he lost.

> Dua Lipa’s ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ Is Being Hailed As A 'Feminist Anthem'

But we did find out loads about Dua's new album along the way, including the latest on that Miley Cyrus collab.

Here's ten things we learnt during Dua and Roman's hour-long Instagram Live with Capital...

Dua Lipa stays at home during coronavirus pandemic
Dua Lipa stays at home during coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty

Future Nostalgia deluxe edition is happening

Dua announced that there would be a deluxe edition of Future Nostalgia coming soon. The singer promised Roman that the re-issue of her second album would include some previously unreleased songs.

Dua and Miley Cyrus have recorded a song together

Dua confirmed that she's got a collab with Miley Cyrus in the bag... but that they're not sure whether they'll release it.

Dua would be up for working with Little Mix and Skepta

Speaking of collabs, the singer also confessed that she'd be up for working with Little Mix. Dua told Roman that it wasn't something she'd particularly thought of but she's definitely open to the idea.

Dua also revealed that Skepta recently got in touch to say he wanted to work with the singer... exciting!

Dua is missing her family at the moment

Responding to a fan question, Dua admitted that she's missing seeing her friends and family in person at the moment. The star is currently staying at her home in London with boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

Anwar didn't recognise Dua in Alita movie

Dua revealed that her boyfriend Anwar didn't recognise that her song was in Alita: Battle Angel. After watching the movie on a flight, Anwar later told Dua that 'Swan Song' sounded just like her!

Dua nearly called her second album 'Glass House'

Dua told Roman that she almost called her new album 'Glass House' but as the record developed Future Nostalgia was a title more fitting with the theme of the album.

Dua is most excited to perform 'Hallucinate' live

When asked about the songs she's most excited to perform on tour, Dua revealed 'Hallucinate' is the second album track she can't wait to sing live. There was a lot of love for 'Levitating' too.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid at Marc Jacobs Spring 2020 Runway Show
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid at Marc Jacobs Spring 2020 Runway Show. Picture: Getty

Dua once had an awkward moment with Simon Cowell

Dua once starred in an advert for The X Factor but she's only met Simon Cowell once, very briefly.

It was backstage at the Pride of Britain Awards - Dua said congratulations to a young girl who'd won an award, Simon said thanks thinking she was talking to him and she had to politely correct him. Very confusing.

Roman wants to be on The Island with Bear Grylls

It wasn't just Dua revealing secrets during the Instagram Live. Following his stint on I'm A Celeb, Roman revealed that the other reality TV show he'd be up for doing is The Island with Bear Grylls.

It's after his dad Martin was on the Channel 4 and Roman wants to prove he'd be tough enough to complete it too.

Martin Kemp's microphone was off during Live Aid

Speaking of Martin, Roman revealed that his dad's microphone was actually switched off during his Live Aid performance. Martin performed at the iconic charity concert at Wembley Stadium in 1985 with his band Spandau Ballet.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Dua Lipa News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Break Up Song artwork
    Break Up Song
    Little Mix
    itunes
  2. 2
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  3. 3
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  4. 4
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  6. 6
    Stupid Love artwork
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
  7. 7
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  8. 8
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  9. 9
    Boyfriend artwork
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  10. 10
    Supalonely artwork
    Supalonely
    Benee feat. Gus Dapperton
    itunes
  11. 11
    Flowers (feat. Jaykae)
    Nathan Dawe
    itunes
  12. 12
    How To Be Lonely
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  13. 13
    Tequila artwork
    Tequila
    Jax Jones & Martin Solveig feat. Raye
    itunes
  14. 14
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  15. 15
    Break My Heart
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  16. 16
    The Other Side
    SZA & Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  17. 17
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  18. 18
    If The World Was Ending (feat. Julia Michaels)
    JP Saxe
    itunes
  19. 19
    Rain
    Aitch
    itunes
  20. 20
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  21. 21
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  23. 23
    Savage
    Megan Thee Stallion
    itunes
  24. 24
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne Marie
    itunes
  25. 25
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  26. 26
    The Box artwork
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  27. 27
    To Die For artwork
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  28. 28
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  29. 29
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  30. 30
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  31. 31
    Kings & Queens
    Ava Max
    itunes
  32. 32
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  33. 33
    Top Winners (feat. Not3s)
    Tinie Tempah
    itunes
  34. 34
    CITY OF ANGELS artwork
    CITY OF ANGELS
    24kGoldn
    itunes
  35. 35
    Caution
    The Killers
    itunes
  36. 36
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  37. 37
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  38. 38
    BELIEVE IT
    Rihanna, PARTYNEXTDOOR
    itunes
  39. 39
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  40. 40
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Dua Lipa confirms Miley Cyrus collaboration but they might never release it

Dua Lipa Confirms Miley Cyrus Collab But Might Never Release It
Justin Bieber's 'Changes' 2020 tour has been put on pause until future notice

Justin Bieber ‘Changes’ Tour UK 2020: When Is It Postponed Until?

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriends and ex-husbands

Kim Kardashian’s Ex Boyfriends And Husbands Before Kanye West – Including Kris Humphries And Ray J

News

Perrie and Alex are enjoying isolating together.

Perrie Edwards’ Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Gushes Over ‘Tremendous’ Little Mix Star Girlfriend & Praises Her ‘Unbelievable’ Cooking

Little Mix

Dua Lipa spilled her makeup and beauty secrets

Five Things We Learnt About Dua Lipa’s Beauty Routine From Her Instagram Live With Makeup Artist Lisa Eldridge