Dua Lipa Announces Future Nostalgia Deluxe Edition: 10 Things We Learnt During Roman Kemp's Instagram Live

Dua Lipa announces Future Nostalgia deluxe edition to Roman Kemp. Picture: Instagram: @capitalofficial

Dua Lipa has announced there's a deluxe edition of Future Nostalgia set to be released and revealed loads more about the album in an Instagram Live with Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp.

Dua Lipa joined Capital for a pretty special Instagram Live where she played an epic game of Uno against Roman Kemp.

Why? Well, Dua revealed to Capital Breakfast that she'd been winning "relentlessly" against her boyfriend Anwar Hadid so Roman decided to challenge her at her own game... and he lost.

But we did find out loads about Dua's new album along the way, including the latest on that Miley Cyrus collab.

Here's ten things we learnt during Dua and Roman's hour-long Instagram Live with Capital...

Dua Lipa stays at home during coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty

Future Nostalgia deluxe edition is happening

Dua announced that there would be a deluxe edition of Future Nostalgia coming soon. The singer promised Roman that the re-issue of her second album would include some previously unreleased songs.

Dua and Miley Cyrus have recorded a song together

Dua confirmed that she's got a collab with Miley Cyrus in the bag... but that they're not sure whether they'll release it.

Dua would be up for working with Little Mix and Skepta

Speaking of collabs, the singer also confessed that she'd be up for working with Little Mix. Dua told Roman that it wasn't something she'd particularly thought of but she's definitely open to the idea.

Dua also revealed that Skepta recently got in touch to say he wanted to work with the singer... exciting!

Dua is missing her family at the moment

Responding to a fan question, Dua admitted that she's missing seeing her friends and family in person at the moment. The star is currently staying at her home in London with boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

Anwar didn't recognise Dua in Alita movie

Dua revealed that her boyfriend Anwar didn't recognise that her song was in Alita: Battle Angel. After watching the movie on a flight, Anwar later told Dua that 'Swan Song' sounded just like her!

Dua nearly called her second album 'Glass House'

Dua told Roman that she almost called her new album 'Glass House' but as the record developed Future Nostalgia was a title more fitting with the theme of the album.

Dua is most excited to perform 'Hallucinate' live

When asked about the songs she's most excited to perform on tour, Dua revealed 'Hallucinate' is the second album track she can't wait to sing live. There was a lot of love for 'Levitating' too.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid at Marc Jacobs Spring 2020 Runway Show. Picture: Getty

Dua once had an awkward moment with Simon Cowell

Dua once starred in an advert for The X Factor but she's only met Simon Cowell once, very briefly.

It was backstage at the Pride of Britain Awards - Dua said congratulations to a young girl who'd won an award, Simon said thanks thinking she was talking to him and she had to politely correct him. Very confusing.

Roman wants to be on The Island with Bear Grylls

It wasn't just Dua revealing secrets during the Instagram Live. Following his stint on I'm A Celeb, Roman revealed that the other reality TV show he'd be up for doing is The Island with Bear Grylls.

It's after his dad Martin was on the Channel 4 and Roman wants to prove he'd be tough enough to complete it too.

Martin Kemp's microphone was off during Live Aid

Speaking of Martin, Roman revealed that his dad's microphone was actually switched off during his Live Aid performance. Martin performed at the iconic charity concert at Wembley Stadium in 1985 with his band Spandau Ballet.

