Dua Lipa’s ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ Is Being Hailed As A 'Feminist Anthem'

30 March 2020, 15:39 | Updated: 30 March 2020, 15:42

'Boys Will Be Boys' is the last track on 'Future Nostalgia'.
'Boys Will Be Boys' is the last track on 'Future Nostalgia'. Picture: Instagram

Dua Lipa’s ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ song has been hailed as a ‘feminist anthem’.

Dua Lipa’s second studio album ‘Future Nostalgia’ has finally dropped and it’s being labelled the best album of 2020.

The 11-track record is jam packed with disco-inspired, dance-pop bangers which has become the (unofficial) soundtrack to the UK’s lockdown.

WATCH: Dua Lipa Shares Her Tips For Self-Isolating

However, it’s the last track that has got everybody talking.

‘Boys Will Be Boys’ makes a powerful statement about women’s experiences of toxic male behaviour in society, and it’s being hailed as a ‘feminist anthem’ on social media.

The song includes lyrics, such as ‘It's second nature to walk home before the sun goes down / And put your keys between your knuckles when there's boys around’ - which will ring true for many females.

Dua also jokes about mansplaining and suggests anybody who is ‘offended by this song’ is ‘clearly doing something wrong’.

Fans have praised the ‘Physical’ star for ‘going off’ and speaking ‘the truth’.

One wrote on Twitter: “@DUALIPA this song is a masterpiece. It’s crazy how a lot of women have the same experience of holding their keys has weapon just in case we have one of the those run ins. It’s sad and this song is a perfect call out to society to stop thinking this is normal.”

Another added: “I think 'Boys Will Be Boys' by Dua Lipa should be compulsory listening for every single person on this planet.”

Opening up about the inspiration behind the track, Dua recently told Vogue Australia: “For me, that was walking home from school and putting keys through my knuckles … So much of the human experience for women revolves around men; how they make us feel, whether that is good or bad … Girls have to go through so much.

“You cover up yourself to avoid confrontation from men, avoid sexual harassment, people throwing words or catcalling.

"We change our ways to fit somebody else’s lifestyle. It’s really sad.”

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Dua Lipa News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Break Up Song artwork
    Break Up Song
    Little Mix
    itunes
  2. 2
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  3. 3
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  4. 4
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  6. 6
    Stupid Love artwork
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
  7. 7
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  8. 8
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  9. 9
    Boyfriend artwork
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  10. 10
    Supalonely artwork
    Supalonely
    Benee feat. Gus Dapperton
    itunes
  11. 11
    Flowers (feat. Jaykae)
    Nathan Dawe
    itunes
  12. 12
    How To Be Lonely
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  13. 13
    Tequila artwork
    Tequila
    Jax Jones & Martin Solveig feat. Raye
    itunes
  14. 14
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  15. 15
    Break My Heart
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  16. 16
    The Other Side
    SZA & Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  17. 17
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  18. 18
    If The World Was Ending (feat. Julia Michaels)
    JP Saxe
    itunes
  19. 19
    Rain
    Aitch
    itunes
  20. 20
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  21. 21
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  23. 23
    Savage
    Megan Thee Stallion
    itunes
  24. 24
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  25. 25
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  26. 26
    The Box artwork
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  27. 27
    To Die For artwork
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  28. 28
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  29. 29
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy Feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  30. 30
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  31. 31
    Kings & Queens
    Ava Max
    itunes
  32. 32
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  33. 33
    Top Winners (feat. Not3s)
    Tinie Tempah
    itunes
  34. 34
    CITY OF ANGELS artwork
    CITY OF ANGELS
    24kGoldn
    itunes
  35. 35
    Caution
    The Killers
    itunes
  36. 36
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  37. 37
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  38. 38
    BELIEVE IT
    Rihanna, PARTYNEXTDOOR
    itunes
  39. 39
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  40. 40
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Steph Elswood, Emily Coxhead and Donte Colley's pages are some of the happy Instagram accounts you should be following right now

11 Happy Instagram Accounts You Should Follow During Coronavirus

Features

The CEO Of comment on TikTok

What Does 'The CEO Of' Mean On TikTok?

News

Tony Lopez has a huge social media following.

Who Is Tony Lopez? American TikTok Dancer’s Age, Instagram & Net Worth

Features

Stranger Things star hints co-stars are 'awkward' to admit they like each other

Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Hints At A Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard Romance

TV & Film

A One Direction record player was released before Zayn left the band

A One Direction Record Player Is Helping Fans Get Through Self-Isolation

One Direction

Sam Smith is pushing back the release date of their album

Sam Smith Delays And Renames New Album As It ‘Doesn’t Feel Right’ To Release Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Sam Smith