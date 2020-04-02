Exclusive

Dua Lipa Confirms Miley Cyrus Collab But Might Never Release It

2 April 2020, 20:20

Dua Lipa confirms Miley Cyrus collaboration but they might never release it
Dua Lipa confirms Miley Cyrus collaboration but they might never release it. Picture: Instagram: @mileycyrus/@dualipa

Dua Lipa has confirmed that she's recorded a song with Miley Cyrus, in a Instagram Live with Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, but they're not sure if they want to release it.

We've got some good news and bad news... Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus have definitely recorded a collab together!

The bad news is that we might never get to hear it, as Dua and Miley aren't sure whether it's the right song to release.

> Dua Lipa Blasts Sexism In The Music Industry: 'It Takes Away From My Talent'

Speaking to Roman Kemp on Capital's Instagram Live, Dua spilled the details on the much-anticipated track that fans have been desperate to hear ever since it was teased last year.

"I don't know. We don't know. We aren't sure if the song is the one we want to release so it's in waiting, and maybe we'll do something different," Dua confessed to Roman, "There is a song but we don't know if it's the song."

Dua teased a potential collaboration with Miley during a visit to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp last November.

"I'm a big fan of hers, and she's so lovely," Dua told Roman at the time, "We're thinking about doing something together in the near future, but we're talking about it."

Dua appeared on Miley Cyrus' Bright Minded Instagram Live series last Wednesday ahead of the release of her second album Future Nostalgia.

Dua joined Capital for an Instagram Live party after Roman Kemp challenged the 'Don't Start Now' singer to a game of Uno.

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet. Picture: Getty

It came after Dua revealed that she'd been winning "relentlessly" against her boyfriend Anwar Hadid. The pair have been staying at home in London together since the start of the UK's coronavirus lockdown.

On the Instagram Live, Dua and Roman went head-to-head in a game of Uno... but the twist was that they each had to answer uncomfortable questions whenever they drew certain cards.

Dua also confirmed that there would be a deluxe edition of Future Nostalgia soon, which will feature a number of songs that didn't make it to the standard edition of her album.

The 24-year-old star revealed that she was originally going to call the album 'Glass House' but as it came together the name didn't fit with the tracklist and Future Nostalgia was chosen as a more fitting title.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Dua Lipa News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Break Up Song artwork
    Break Up Song
    Little Mix
    itunes
  2. 2
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  3. 3
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  4. 4
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  6. 6
    Stupid Love artwork
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
  7. 7
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  8. 8
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  9. 9
    Boyfriend artwork
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  10. 10
    Supalonely artwork
    Supalonely
    Benee feat. Gus Dapperton
    itunes
  11. 11
    Flowers (feat. Jaykae)
    Nathan Dawe
    itunes
  12. 12
    How To Be Lonely
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  13. 13
    Tequila artwork
    Tequila
    Jax Jones & Martin Solveig feat. Raye
    itunes
  14. 14
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  15. 15
    Break My Heart
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  16. 16
    The Other Side
    SZA & Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  17. 17
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  18. 18
    If The World Was Ending (feat. Julia Michaels)
    JP Saxe
    itunes
  19. 19
    Rain
    Aitch
    itunes
  20. 20
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  21. 21
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Dojo Cat
    itunes
  23. 23
    Savage
    Megan Thee Stallion
    itunes
  24. 24
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  25. 25
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  26. 26
    The Box artwork
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  27. 27
    To Die For artwork
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  28. 28
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  29. 29
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  30. 30
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  31. 31
    Kings & Queens
    Ava Max
    itunes
  32. 32
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  33. 33
    Top Winners (feat. Not3s)
    Tinie Tempah
    itunes
  34. 34
    CITY OF ANGELS artwork
    CITY OF ANGELS
    24kGoldn
    itunes
  35. 35
    Caution
    The Killers
    itunes
  36. 36
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  37. 37
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  38. 38
    BELIEVE IT
    Rihanna, PARTYNEXTDOOR
    itunes
  39. 39
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  40. 40
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Justin Bieber's 'Changes' 2020 tour has been put on pause until future notice

Justin Bieber ‘Changes’ Tour UK 2020: When Is It Postponed Until?

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriends and ex-husbands

Kim Kardashian’s Ex Boyfriends And Husbands Before Kanye West – Including Kris Humphries And Ray J

News

Perrie and Alex are enjoying isolating together.

Perrie Edwards’ Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Gushes Over ‘Tremendous’ Little Mix Star Girlfriend & Praises Her ‘Unbelievable’ Cooking

Little Mix

Dua Lipa spilled her makeup and beauty secrets

Five Things We Learnt About Dua Lipa’s Beauty Routine From Her Instagram Live With Makeup Artist Lisa Eldridge
Khloe Kardashian poses on the red carpet

Khloe Kardashian Net Worth: Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star’s Earnings Revealed

News