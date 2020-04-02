Exclusive

Dua Lipa Confirms Miley Cyrus Collab But Might Never Release It

Dua Lipa confirms Miley Cyrus collaboration but they might never release it. Picture: Instagram: @mileycyrus/@dualipa

Dua Lipa has confirmed that she's recorded a song with Miley Cyrus, in a Instagram Live with Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, but they're not sure if they want to release it.

We've got some good news and bad news... Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus have definitely recorded a collab together!

The bad news is that we might never get to hear it, as Dua and Miley aren't sure whether it's the right song to release.

Speaking to Roman Kemp on Capital's Instagram Live, Dua spilled the details on the much-anticipated track that fans have been desperate to hear ever since it was teased last year.

"I don't know. We don't know. We aren't sure if the song is the one we want to release so it's in waiting, and maybe we'll do something different," Dua confessed to Roman, "There is a song but we don't know if it's the song."

Dua teased a potential collaboration with Miley during a visit to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp last November.

"I'm a big fan of hers, and she's so lovely," Dua told Roman at the time, "We're thinking about doing something together in the near future, but we're talking about it."

Dua appeared on Miley Cyrus' Bright Minded Instagram Live series last Wednesday ahead of the release of her second album Future Nostalgia.

Dua joined Capital for an Instagram Live party after Roman Kemp challenged the 'Don't Start Now' singer to a game of Uno.

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet. Picture: Getty

It came after Dua revealed that she'd been winning "relentlessly" against her boyfriend Anwar Hadid. The pair have been staying at home in London together since the start of the UK's coronavirus lockdown.

On the Instagram Live, Dua and Roman went head-to-head in a game of Uno... but the twist was that they each had to answer uncomfortable questions whenever they drew certain cards.

Dua also confirmed that there would be a deluxe edition of Future Nostalgia soon, which will feature a number of songs that didn't make it to the standard edition of her album.

The 24-year-old star revealed that she was originally going to call the album 'Glass House' but as it came together the name didn't fit with the tracklist and Future Nostalgia was chosen as a more fitting title.

