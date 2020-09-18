Gigi Hadid's Latest Pregnancy Photos As She's Almost Ready To Give Birth

Gigi Hadid shares latest pregnancy bump photos. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

Gigi Hadid's posted even more pregnancy bump snaps and she honestly must be days away from giving birth now!

Gigi Hadid has posted another collection of pregnancy shots showing off her full-sized baby bump in a serious of garden snaps and the supermodel is gearing up to give birth any day now.

The 25-year-old mum-to-be has been opening up about her pregnancy and blossoming bump these past couple of weeks, captioning her latest serious of snaps, "from about 27... time flew."

Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Forced To Address Birth Rumours After Penning Letter To Baby

Smiling in a plush looking garden that's likely her mum, Yolanda's farm in Pennsylvania, Gigi dons a sun hat as she caresses her bump that's a whole lot bigger than it was just a couple of months ago!

The supermodel is due to give birth in September and her family have been getting seriously emotional about the arrival of the little one, with both sister, Bella, and dad, Mohamed, posting about Gigi and Zayn's little girl.

Bella's admitted she can't stop crying at the idea of becoming an aunt in an emotional post, and we honestly can't wait to see their star-sudded family with baby Zigi- Dua Lipa will also be an 'auntie' as she's dating their younger brother, Anwar.

Her dad, property Tycoon Mohamed Hadid, set the internet abuzz when posting a heartfelt, handwritten note to his grand daughter, leading many to assume Gigi had given birth.

He eventually replied to a fan asking if the baby was born, to which he replied, "no, not yet."

But- keep an eye out, because it is going to be soon!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Gigi & Zayn News