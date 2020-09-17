Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Forced To Address Birth Rumours After Penning Letter To Baby

Gigi Hadid's dad forced to confirm whether she's given birth after posting letter to baby. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @bellahadid

Gigi Hadid's father posted a heartfelt letter to his grandchild making fans think the supermodel had given birth but he's spoken out to clarify.

Gigi Hadid's father, Mohamed, has posted a heartfelt letter to his grand daughter to his Instagram page and had to clarify whether his daughter has given birth pretty sharpish after leading many to believe the supermodel had welcomed her baby with Zayn.

Has Gigi Hadid Had Her Baby? Bella's Photo Has Fans Convinced Baby Zigi Has Arrived

The father of Gigi and Bella's sweet message was directly addressed to his grand daughter causing a flurry of messages asking if the 25-year-old had given birth, as her due date is around this time.

Mohamed Hadid pens heartfelt letter to Gigi Hadid's daughter. Picture: Instagram @mohamedhadid

Mohamed's sweet message reads: "Hello little grandchild, it is me."

"My heart is as happy as can be. I wish for you a happy time."

"Know that Grandpa is always near, I'll do anything, anything for you my dear."

"When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped away a tear, I cried tears because I knew, my heart would always belong to you."

However, he since replied to a fan asking if the baby had arrived, saying, "no, not yet", so we can breathe a sigh of relief- we haven't missed it!

Mohamed Hadid clarifies if Gigi Hadid's given birth. Picture: Instagram @mohamedhadid

It was only yesterday her supermodel sister, Bella, sparked rumours Gigi had given birth after posting she 'can't stop crying' about her niece she's ready to meet, but on closer inspection she was simply posting an adorable photo of Gigi's bump and they're getting all emotional gearing up to welcome the little one.

Alas, neither family member was inadvertently revealing the birthday of baby Zigi, everyone is (understandably) getting very excited for her arrival!

In the mean time, we've been asking you lot what you reckon the celeb duo will be naming the baby, and you can vote for what you think they'll land on here!

