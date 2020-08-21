VOTE: What Will Zayn & Gigi Name Their Baby Girl?

Vote for the name you think Gigi and Zayn will call their baby? Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

Zayn and Gigi Hadid are gearing up to the birth of their first child- and everyone's dying to know what they'll name their little girl.

Zayn and Gigi's countdown to welcoming their first child together is literally all that we, or anyone, can talk about right now.

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid: 7 Of The Pregnant Couple’s Cutest Moments As They Prepare For Baby

so, what do we all think @GiGiHadid & @zaynmalik will call their baby? Guesses below 👇👶 — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) August 20, 2020

We asked you guys to predict what their baby girl will be called, and you answered in your thousands, putting forward everything from One Direction throwback names, (said her name was Georgia Rose!) to their pretty cute couple name, 'Zigi'.

So, cast your votes for what you think the superstar duo will be naming their first born child...

> Download Our App For All The Latest Zayn & Gigi News