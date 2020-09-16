Has Gigi Hadid Had Her Baby? Bella's Photo Has Fans Convinced Baby Zigi Has Arrived

Gigi Hadid's due date is some time in September. Picture: Getty / Bella Hadid/instagram

Gigi Hadid’s due date was thought to be any day now.

Gigi Hadid is due to give birth to her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik at some point throughout this month, and fans reckon the supermodel has already welcomed baby Zigi.

Bella posted a photo of herself and her pregnant sister from 11 June, writing that there were “two buns in the oven,” joking her’s was from the burger she’d eaten.

In the Instagram picture, Gigi holds her baby bump and looks up at the sky while Bella holds her stomach.

Bella Hadid joked there are 'two buns in the oven'. Picture: Bella Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid and Zayn will soon become parents. Picture: Getty

She wrote in the caption: “June 11, 2020 ... two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn i love you both so freaking much -can’tstopcrying.”

Sister Gigi replied with a string of smiling emojis and an angel face, but the exchange had fans questioning whether the post meant Gigi has given birth already.

According to Page Six, one reply said: “Wait Does this mean that Gigi gave birth to the baby?”

"omg what if gigi's had the baby….. like we've been saying that she's due this week and its been quiet,” quizzed another.

Gigi Hadid will soon welcome her first baby with Zayn. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Shortly after news of Gigi’s pregnancy emerged in April, her mother Yolanda said the little one was due in September, so she should be becoming a mum any day now.

However, Bella’s emotion in her latest social media upload may not be a sign that her sister has welcomed the tot as she confessed in August she was ‘in tears’ at the excited thought of becoming an auntie.

At the time, Gigi shared a number of photos from her pregnancy shoot revealing her blossoming bump, and Bella re-shared one of the posts writing, “I’m going to be a freaking auntie!!! I will cherish this little bean forever… I’m not crying, ur crying.”

She added: “SIKE. I’m literally in the fetal [sic] position hysterically crying, thank you for your curiosity.”

Gigi has managed to keep her pregnancy out of the spotlight throughout the last few months, staying on her family farm in Pennsylvania before moving back to her newly-refurbished apartment in New York with Zayn as they prepare for the tot to arrive.

