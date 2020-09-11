Zayn Announces 'New Stuff Coming' In First Instagram Snap In Ages & Everyone Is Ready

Zayn teases fans he has new stuff on the way. Picture: Instagram @zayn

Zayn has returned to Instagram with a sizzling snap of him announcing to fans he has a whole load of stuff to show them sending everyone into a frenzy wondering if he has new music on the way.

Zayn has teased he has stuff coming for fans coming soon in the first announcement the 'Pillowtalk' singer has made in what feels like forever and fans are over the moon they could be getting new music!

Every the cryptic and mysterious man, 27-year-old Zayn posted what appears to be a behind the scenes polaroid of himself, shirtless, with another person wearing a mask at some kind of photo/video shoot.

He captioned the photo: "Got some stuff to show ya soon!"

Pregnant Gigi Hadid dropped a like onto her man's announcement which gets us even more excited because literally anything these two do to interact sends us spiralling and reminds us they're gearing up to welcome their first child together any week now.

Gigi Hadid likes Zayn's post about new stuff to show fans. Picture: Instagram @zayn

As for fans, they're over the moon to have their favourite singer back on the scene and officially teasing he has new material on the way- but exactly what is remains very much a secret.

One wrote, "can't wait for it king" and another said, "soon better be soon" and we can't agree more.

Zayn fans are over the moon with his latest announcement. Picture: Instagram @zayn

Speculation on Twitter is underway, with fans wondering if it's the former One Direction making his first album since his 2018 album 'Icarus Falls', a documentary, a movie, or a modelling campaign.

A while back he was spotted in the background of a shoot for designer fashion brand, Miu Miu, so could it possibly be related to that?

NEW SONG? MUSICVIDEO? Z3? TOUR? DOCUMENTARY?



ZAYN IS COMING BACK SOON, I AM SO EXCITED!!! pic.twitter.com/FvDV9Nw5mX — Annika lovez Z! (@ZaynForHero) September 11, 2020

There was wild speculation online recently the news was he and actress Zendaya starring alongside each other in a film called Hard Knock Life In Detroit, but fans have since exposed it as fan art, and not true!

Whatever it is, we will eagerly await it, happy to have Z back on the scene, with fans ecstatic with how happy and healthy Zayn looks from the one snap he gave to us (and his face wasn't even in it!)

Happy to have you back, Z!

