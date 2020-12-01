Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik’s Baby Name Theories Revealed

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's baby was welcomed in September. Here's a look at her name theories... Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have kept their daughter’s name under wraps since welcoming her in September, but that hasn’t stopped fans from guessing what it could be. Here’s a look at all of the baby name theories…

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have one of the most famous relationships in the world, so there was always going to be huge interest in their first baby.

Although the couple have treated us to several adorable photos of their daughter, snapped on the Hadid family farm, they have been sure to keep her face hidden and they haven’t revealed her name.

Gigi Hadid's baby girl's name has not been revealed. But that hasn't stopped fans from coming up with theories. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

This hasn’t stopped fans from searching for clues, though, as they try to work out what the name could be. Let’s take a look at all of the theories…

Lavender

One theory is that Gigi and Zayn have named their daughter Lavender.

Gigi recently shared a photograph of herself planting some ‘lavender babies’ on her Story and shortly after her father, Mohadmed, shared a post on his Instagram feed which he captioned: “The Lavender flower is known to the Holy Land and it gives the earth beautiful colour and magical smell.”

Gigi recently posted that she was planting 'lavender babies'. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Hemera / Theia

Another theory is that the couple have named their daughter something related to the sun.

Gigi recently shared a post about how her little girl ‘burps sunshine’ next to a winking emoji.

One fan shared her theory on Twitter, writing: “My best friend and I were speaking about how Gigi could’ve hinted that the name is sunshine related because of the wink next to sunshine. And knowing of Zayn’s love for Greek mythology.

“What if her name is Hemera (goddess of day) or Theia (goddess of light).”

We hope we find out what it is for sure soon!

